Princess Cruises
Regal Princess Photos
4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1,761 reviews
18 Awards
Cabins
Wheelchair Accessible Interior Cabin
83 photos
Deluxe Balcony Cabin
102 photos
Interior Cabin
45 photos
Minisuite Cabin
61 photos
Balcony Cabin
129 photos
Cabins - Member
198 photos
Restaurants And Bars
More Dining and Bars
125 photos
Alfredo's Pizzeria
39 photos
Concerto Dining Room
51 photos
Horizon Terrace Bar
55 photos
Vines
14 photos
Symphony Dining Room
5 photos
Pool Bars and Dining
126 photos
Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
11 photos
Outrigger Bar
21 photos
Wheelhouse Bar and Crown Grill
74 photos
Vista Lounge
33 photos
Crooners
33 photos
Bellini's
17 photos
Horizon Court and Bistro
107 photos
Allegro Dining Room
38 photos
Sabatini's
57 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
310 photos
Activities And Events
Princess Live! Theater
52 photos
Club 6
46 photos
Atrium
122 photos
Princess Art Gallery
25 photos
Casino
43 photos
Shops
76 photos
Movies Under The Stars
41 photos
Photo and Video Gallery
31 photos
Platinum Studio
11 photos
Princess Theater
34 photos
Activities And Events - Member
115 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
The Greens
12 photos
Fountain Pool
41 photos
Sky Deck
14 photos
Pool
194 photos
Observatory Deck
37 photos
Terrace Pool
57 photos
Retreat Pool
49 photos
SeaWalk
30 photos
The Sanctuary
77 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
30 photos
Family
Remix Teen Club
77 photos
Princess Pelicans Kids Club
45 photos
Shockwaves Tween Club
44 photos
Spa And Fitness
Center Court
19 photos
Lawn Court
34 photos
Fitness Center
32 photos
Jogging Track
35 photos
Game Lounge
36 photos
Lotus Spa
112 photos
Shuffleboard
10 photos
The Ship
Hallways, Stairs and More
91 photos
Wedding Chapel
16 photos
Medical Center
13 photos
Internet Cafe
24 photos
Ship Services
86 photos
Exteriors
18 photos
Library
23 photos
The Ship - Member
321 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
307 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
252 photos
