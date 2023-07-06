All cabins have hair dryers, safes and mini-fridges. Flat-screen TVs are large, and in-room movies and TV shows on-demand are free, a unique and much-appreciated touch. The selection is current, with plenty of options for all ages including a large on-demand menu of shows from the various Discovery Network channels, as well as several episodes of "The Love Boat." The daily show, featuring the cruise director discussing upcoming events, is also available on demand, as are some shows about the various ports you'll visit on your trip. (Some programs are better than others, and not all ports are included.)

Each cabin also features two twin beds that can be converted into one queen bed, a closet, phone and desk with chair. Bathrooms are small but comfortable enough, with showers (featuring ledges that can be used to prop up a foot for leg-shaving), toilets and small sink areas with shelves for storage of toiletries. Showers have curtains, but they're big enough that they won't cling to you. They include dispensers for shower gel and a shampoo/conditioner combo that isn't really great at shampooing or conditioning. Fresh fruit and bathrobes for use during the cruise are available; just ask your cabin attendant.

Regal Princess has 10 interconnecting balcony cabins (each with room for three) and 10 interconnecting mini-suite cabins (also three berths each), so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins to accommodate.

Interior: Regal Princess offers 342 interior cabins measuring 166 to 175 square feet. Interior cabins are found on decks 8 through 16.

Balcony: As is the trend with new-builds, balconies on Regal Princess are small, even at the mini-suite level. We still were comfortable sitting outside and watching the world go by, but enjoying a meal or stretching out was tough. The ship offers 1,092 balcony cabins, located on decks 8 through 16. The 732 Standard Balcony cabins measure 222 square feet, including 41-square-foot balconies. The 360 Deluxe Balcony cabins measure 249 to 333 square feet, including 41-square-foot balconies. Whereas Standard Balcony cabins have chairs, Deluxe Balcony cabins have small loveseat/sleepers that can each accommodate a third passenger. Each balcony includes two mesh chairs and a stool-sized metal table.

Mini-suite: The ship's 306 mini-suites are located on decks 10 to 16. Square footage ranges from 299 to 329, including balconies that range from 36 to 105 square feet. (Editor's tip: Look for angled balconies midship for larger outdoor space.) Mini-suites include a seating area with full-size sofa bed coffee table and chair, separated from the sleeping space by a curtain. Cabins at this level have two flat-screen TVs -- one each in the living area and the sleeping area. Bathrooms have shower/tub combinations. Balconies are equipped with a pair of mesh, reclining chairs, an ottoman, and a dining-height table, but are pretty tight, space-wise. Passengers in mini-suites get welcome glasses of Champagne.

Suite: Regal Princess has 40 suites, which fall into one of three categories: Penthouse Suites (Deck 14), Premium Suites (decks 9 through 12) and Owner's Suites (decks 8 to 15). Penthouse Suites are located midship and offer 440 square feet of space, including 72-square-foot balconies. Each includes a separate sleeping area and living area with a couch, table and chairs. The bathroom includes a separate tub and shower, and surface areas are made of marble. Balcony furniture at the suite level is upgraded, too, with two wood chairs and two loungers and a larger table.

Premium Suites are about 554 square feet, with 69-square-foot balconies. They are located all the way forward on the ship and offer a little more privacy than you will get in other suites. These are laid out exactly the same as the Penthouse Suites, though they have slightly larger interior space.

Owner's Suites on Regal Princess are located at the aft corners on each deck, which means they have fabulous wraparound balconies with plenty of space. Owner's Suites are 587 to 682 square feet, including 158-square-foot balconies.

All suite passengers get upgraded amenities, including in-room DVD/CD players, complimentary laundry and dry-cleaning, and a one-time mini-bar setup. (The initial mini-bar setup, with assorted soda, water and alcohol options, is free; once the bar is restocked, passengers will pay for the beverages.) They also have exclusive access to the Concierge Lounge on Deck 14, which, with its interior location and lack of view is not terribly appealing, but comfortable enough for reading, relaxing and noshing on hot and cold snacks. Staff there will arrange for dinners at the alternative restaurants or shore excursions, so suite passengers can skip long lines or phone wait times. Another perk: Suite passengers can eat in Sabatini's for breakfast.