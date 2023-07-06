Decor is in shades of brown, cream, burgundy and wood -- not particularly modern but nice, clean and fresh. Room sizes are in line with the industry average, though balconies are on the small side, unless it's a suite.

All cabins have a supremely comfortable Princess Luxury Bed, dreamy pillows, soft sheets and block-out curtains, which virtually guarantee a good night's sleep. From bed you can watch the wall-mounted, flat-screen television loaded with free and on-demand movies and TV shows. The line's own morning show, presented by the cruise director and filmed in the onboard studio, discusses the day's events. News channels include Fox, BBC and CNBC. Also available on the infotainment system are a webcam, ship and port information and your account details.

Majestic Princess staterooms offer a similar array of features to most other Princess cruise ships. There is plenty of storage in drawers and on shelves, a wardrobe, desk and chair, mini-fridge, kettle, hair dryer and a safe. Two USB ports are located beside the bed to charge devices, along with an Australian power outlets (as well as US and European outlets). Fresh fruit and bathrobes are available; just ask your cabin attendant.

Bathrooms are compact, with toilet, basin, mirror, storage shelves, towels and facecloths. The walk-in shower has a non-clinging curtain, dispensers for shower gel and shampoo and a handy ledge to prop up a foot for shaving your legs or storing your toiletries. Other provided toiletries include soap, body lotion and tissues. Some suites also have a bath and receive a welcome pack containing lip balm, loofah, emery board and sleeping mask.

Majestic Princess has 10 interconnecting balcony cabins (at three berths each) and 10 interconnecting mini-suite cabins (also three berths each), so families of up to six can book two connecting cabins.

Majestic Princess Staterooms Offer Lots of Choices

Majestic Princess Interior: Measuring 166 to 175 sq. ft each, 342 interior cabins are found on decks 8 through 16. There are no windows in these cheaper rooms. Most connecting interior rooms on Majestic Princess are located on Deck 10 (Caribe).

Majestic Princess Balcony: Comprising the majority of accommodation, there are 716 balcony cabins and 312 deluxe balcony cabins on decks 8 through 16. Standard balcony cabins measure 222 square feet, including relatively small 41-sq. ft balconies with a stool-sized table and mesh chairs. Majestic Deluxe Balcony cabins measure 249 to 333 sq. ft, also including 41-sq. ft balconies with loveseat-style seating that can accommodate a third person. The best balcony cabins on Majestic Princess are those located between the midship area and the aft because sailing is smoother, but make sure you pick one with unobstructed views.

Majestic Princess Mini-suite: 374 mini-suites on Majestic Princess are located on decks 10 to 16, ranging from 299 to 329 sq. ft including balconies from 36 to 105 sq. ft. Angled balconies midship have larger outdoor space so try to book one of those. There is a seating area with full-size sofa bed, coffee table and chair, separated from the bed area by a curtain; both sections have their own TV. Bathrooms have shower/tub combinations. Balconies are equipped with a pair of mesh, reclining chairs, an ottoman, and a dining-height table, but are pretty tight, space-wise. Passengers in mini-suites get welcome glasses of Champagne and a starter mini-bar setup, including mini bottles of alcohol, beer and sodas; after the initial supply is used, you must request refilling -- and pay a fee -- for all beverages. Majestic Princess Club Class Mini Suites offer an array of extra perks, including dining in private restaurant areas, in-room upgrades, and evening canapes upon request.

Majestic Princess Suites Offer More Space and a Host of Additional Perks

Majestic Princess Suite: The Majestic Princess’s 36 suites come in three categories: Penthouse Suite (Deck 14), Premium Suite (decks 9 through 12) and Owner's Suite (decks 8 to 15). Penthouse Suites, located midship, offer 440 sq. ft of space including separate sleeping and living areas with a couch, table and chairs, marble bathroom with separate tub and shower, and 72-sq. ft balconies with two wood chairs, two loungers and a larger table. Majestic Princess Premium Suites located forward on the ship, are 554 sq. ft with 69-sq. ft balconies offering a little more privacy.

Majestic Princess Owner's Suites: located at the aft corners on each deck, these are the largest and best cabins on the Majestic Princess cruise ship. They are 587 to 682 sq. ft including wraparound 158-sq. ft balconies.

Majestic Princess Suite benefits include a sofa bed and upgrades such as DVD/CD players, complimentary laundry and dry-cleaning, and a one-time mini-bar setup. (The initial mini-bar selection of soft drinks, alcohol and water is free; once the bar is restocked, passengers pay per item.) Suite passengers have a complimentary breakfast served at the Crown Grill restaurant, which is open exclusively to suite passengers in the morning . Additionally, they also have access to snacks and drinks in the Concierge Lounge on Deck 14, where staff are also on hand to arrange shore excursions or dinners at the alternative restaurants.