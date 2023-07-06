All cabins have satellite TV, refrigerator, hair dryer (wall mounted and convenient for the mirror), safe, closet, phone, desk, twin beds that convert to a queen, 100 percent Egyptian cotton linens and a nightly turndown service with chocolates on the pillow. Regular cabin mattresses are "Matermoll" brand, while suites have "Sleepeezee" mattresses. Fresh fruit is available on request, as are waffle-weave cloth bathrobes. In addition, each room is equipped with a 110-volt, 60-cycle alternating current (AC) with standard U.S. plug fittings. Some cabins have Pullman beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers. All standard cabins have a little hallway off the main hallway that leads to an open-door closet and the bathroom. Decor is bland throughout, no splashes of color -- instead a "playing it safe" palette of mushroom, beige and taupe abounds throughout.

Twenty cabins -- four suites, eight balcony, eight obstructed ocean views and four inside cabins, including two triples and five quads - - are wheelchair accessible and therefore larger than standard cabins. Voice synthesizers on all elevators announce decks, while Braille buttons are located in all elevators and landings.

Bathrooms in standard cabins are small and come with a fixed head shower, the dreaded plastic shower curtain and limited storage space -- a couple of glass shelves and one under-basin shelf. Complimentary Lotus Spa toiletries include hair conditioner, body lotion and two bars of soap. Shower caps are available on request. Inside the shower, fixed containers on the wall contain shampoo and body wash.

Neither minisuites nor full suites offer concierge service.

Interior: Inside cabins are 156 to 165 square feet. These are on decks 5 and 7 through 12.

Oceanview: Outside cabins are approximately 162 to 200 square feet with picture windows. These are on decks 5 through 9.

Balcony: Veranda cabins are from 210 square feet to 235 square feet and have a 35- to 72-square-foot private balcony. Balcony cabins are on decks 7 through 12 and on deck 14. Balconies feature blue flooring, two white upright chairs with blue cushioned seats and a small white metal round drinks table.

Mini-suite: Mini-suites are approximately 280 to 300 square feet in size and are on decks 9 through 12. They have a separate sitting area with a sofa bed for lounging or sleeping a third passenger. The perks of booking a minisuite include a welcome glass of Champagne on arrival, two flat-screen televisions, a writing desk and spacious closet. The balcony with patio furniture is approximately 35 to 58 square feet and holds two loungers, two footstools, two chairs and a table. The bathroom offers a combination tub and shower with a plastic curtain. Some minisuites also have a Pullman bed to accommodate a fourth passenger. Oceanview minisuites have no balcony, but do have a picture window.

Suite: Vista Suites and Premium Suites are approximately 470 square feet, with Penthouse Suites coming in at around 510 square feet. Suites offer passengers extra amenities including a DVD/CD player and free access to a DVD library. All suites have a separate sitting area and coffee table, sofa bed, walk-in closet, complimentary minibar, luxury pillow-top mattresses, 100 percent Egyptian cotton bed linens, pillow menu, luxury towels and bathrobes, fresh orchids delivered daily and enhanced bathroom amenities, which include bath salts and soothing gel eye mask, cotton buds, bath mitt, emery board and a shower cap. Some suites have a hot tub. Suite balconies have loungers, plus a dining table and chairs, and are big enough to throw a (smallish) party.

Suite passengers can take advantage of complimentary laundry, professional cleaning and shoe polishing services, a private portrait sitting with an onboard photographer and a dedicated priority line at the passenger services desk. They also have unlimited use of the Lotus Spa Thermal Suite, a communal relaxation center. All suite passengers get priority embarkation and disembarkation at tender ports, as well as private lounge facilities at the end of the cruise.

An exclusive suite breakfast is served in Sabatini's every day with a complimentary mimosa. They also have an extended room service menu with full breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, nightly delivery of deluxe canapes on request, afternoon tea service in the suite on request, complimentary cover charge for one of the specialty restaurants on embarkation evening and chef's "welcome goodies" on embarkation day. On the first formal night, suite passengers receive a complimentary flower corsage and boutonniere. An enhanced turndown service includes six chocolate-dipped strawberries or wrapped chocolates presented on a silver tray.