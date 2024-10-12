"Our room steward, Russell, as attentive and delightful
POOL LOUNGERS: This was the first time in my cruising life that I’ve not been able to find one single lounge chair available anywhere on the open decks after 10 AM (happened on 3 separate sea days).We live in LA and were so disappointed that there was no 10 day cruise offered this year dring this time frame, so we were forced to hop a plane in December and hoped for the best!..."Read More
My husband and I sailed 10-days over Christmas 2024. It was the first time cruising over a holiday. It was great. I've cruised on Princess 4-5 times and love every cruise. Princess has the best beds and cabins and steward service. We did book a mini-suite balcony for the first time, but the beds have always been great on Princess. We are both over 65 years old.
I did a lot of researching ...
We've travelled with P&O for the 2 previous Xmas cruises & fancied a change. Our travel agent suggested Enchanted Princess out of Fort Lauderdale with flights to Miami & then a hotel pre-cruise. This review is mainly written to help fellow Brits.
Transfer from Airport to Fort Lauderdale Hotel – very well organised using WhatsApp & airport wifi.
Watch out for resort/amenity fees at the beach ...
Fantastic cruise. Princess has used it a notch. Fantastic food, entertainment and crew. So.much to do each day. Celebrated Christmas on here and they were also celebrating Channakuh. We loved every minute. Easiest embarkment and disembarking ever. A lot of kids on this cruise and a more varied demographic. A few rude people but generally everyone in a very happy mood celebrating. Met a lot of ...
We hadn’t cruised since February 1, 2020, when Covid began. I had a bad feeling that cruising probably never would “come back”, but it has. My observations:
We docked at every port – no tenders, which was very nice on a 14-day cruise. Décor for Christmas was “understated elegance”. Very pretty; not garish. Décor for general ship – not my style, though some might like cold, sterile, with modern ...
Overall a nice ship
Staff was very good but ship was understaffed- many tables in 16th floor buffet sat uncleared of plate,etc; main dining also understaffed ( no separate wine or drinks waiter or sommelier); unlike Sun Princess buffet where staff served you Enchanted self serve and food lukewarm at best; Gryro station unlike other Princess ships had no lamb entire cruise- only cold chicken or ...
This was our first time cruising on this ship. At first we were disappointed with our cabin because we our interior room had with bunks on the wall. We kept hitting our heads and had to split the bed into two twins, but we still kept hitting our heads. We complained and they changed our cabin and it was lovely. The theatre shows were wonderful! We had 5skies and Rock Opera showing during our ...
Wonderful cruise, beautiful ship and exiting ports of call. Food and service was extra special. If you can book a Reserve mini suite- best value for money with all the perks. Reserve dining was excellent, no wait and exceptional service. Of the specialty restaurants Sabatini and the catch were superb however the Crown grill was very disappointing with poor quality meat .
The variety of ...
This was our 24th cruise and our third with Princess, we have cruised on all the main cruise lines and most recently have done a bunch of Celebrity & Royal Caribbean ships. I went into this cruise thinking that I might be disappointed when compared to our last few cruises but we were pleasantly surprised.
It did not start off well, when we arrived at port everglades our ship was showing that ...
This is based on the 7-night cruise leaving from Brooklyn on October 19, with stops in Newport RI, Boston, Portland ME., Saint John and Halifax Canada. It was our first venture on Princess. This was a tough cruise to rate, but after a week of thought, figured I would give it a try.
Embarkation/Debarkation: Embarkation may have been the easiest that we have ever encountered. We arrived at ...
So this was our third Princess cruise since May, and we were just on Enchanted in June.
The good:
-The ship is beautiful.
-Our cabin was clean and we enjoyed our balcony.
-Our room steward was amazing! He cleaned our room efficiently, was always kind in the hallway, and even folded clothes that we left on the bed.
-Gigi's pizza is always wonderful and delicious and the staff is ...