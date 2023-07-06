Included

Enchanted Princess includes 25 bars and restaurants, with a mix of included and for-fee options. It's easy to focus on the up-charge venues, which offer a little something special, but we appreciate that diners can enjoy a great meal no matter where they eat. Enchanted Princess' included options are filled with variety and offer diners a chance to stay in -- or venture from -- their comfort zones.

The most formal of the included options are the ship's three main dining rooms: Capri, Amalfi or Santorini. All three offer the same menu, but hours and who can dine there vary. Passengers can expect at least one restaurant will be open for breakfast; all are open for dinner. Lunch is only offered on sea days. The three restaurants are beautiful open spaces, though space between tables, especially in the coveted window spots, can be a bit tight.

These are the restaurants people think of when they think of traditional cruise dining: Guests are seated and served plated, multicourse meals. You can elect to dine at the same table and same time each night, or you can choose a looser, dine-when-you'd-like approach.

Tip: Your food preferences and allergies follow you, thanks to your Medallion disk. We talked with vegetarians who told us servers at restaurants made menu suggestions unprompted.

World Fresh Market

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, World Fresh Market is the ship's buffet restaurant. Enchanted Princess has done a fine job of setting up a space that creates stations and eliminates lines. We're especially enamored of the salad station, which includes a variety of grab-and-go premade options as well as a build-your-own spot, where a crewmember will put together a salad just the way you like it. In fact, a shining spot for Enchanted Princess is the sheer variety of preplated choices throughout the buffet; it's ideal during the pandemic, when we're all concerned with sharing utensils. But it also cuts down on food waste and time standing in lines.

Gigi's Pizzeria

Gigi's might be the best included pizza joint on the waves. Pizza is made-to-order, crusts are perfectly soft and chewy and salads and calzones complete your order. It's worth repeat visits, as the menu offers a great variety.

Tip: Visit Gigi's on embarkation day, before everyone else finds out about it. You'll have the place mostly to yourself and can skip the crowds that usually hit World Fresh Market on the first day.

Salty Dog Grill

Burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and fries, this poolside venue has a nice selection that's perfect for a casual nosh when you just don't feel like leaving the sun.

Tip: Skip the crush at lunchtime and order a burger (for free!) from your app. A server will bring it to your lounge chair.

Slice

The poolside pizza restaurant. If you're looking for fast and convenient, eat here. But if you're looking for great pizza, hit Gigi's.

International Cafe

Located in the heart of the Piazza, International Cafe is a buzzy little spot throughout the day. Coffee lovers go here to get their jolt of caffeine, but it's the selection food that makes us happy. Open 24 hours, there's always something tempting behind the glass display cases. We enjoyed the breakfast sandwich, a satisfying quick bite. But you can get anything from soup to quiche to sweets here, depending on the time of day.

Gelato

For-fee gelato served throughout the day. Options rotate, and sugar-free selections are available.

Specialty Restaurants

If you're willing to spend a little extra, Enchanted Princess offers several restaurants that enhance the ship's dining offerings. While we've seen prices for specialty dining on the rise throughout the industry, offerings on Enchanted Princess are reasonably priced, mostly coming in at less than $30 per person.

Crown Grill ($$) The ship's steakhouse, Crown Grill is the restaurant you should choose if you only are visiting one. (Unless you're a vegetarian, in which case you have better options.) Cuts of beef and lamb are served perfectly, with a great selection of side dishes. We especially like the selection of salts designed to enhance the flavor of your meat.

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria ($$) Serving up a variety of Italian favorites as well as more modern dishes, Sabatini's is a multicourse affair that is created to give you a little taste of everything. If you're so inclined, you can walk through five courses, including antipasti and dessert. Not to be missed is the burrata starter -- ask for the balsamic glaze -- and the seafood linguine. One minor complaint: Courses were so large, we filled up well before our entree was served.

The Catch by Rudi ($$) A joint partnership the line's head of culinary arts, Rudi Sodamin, The Catch by Rudi debuted on Enchanted Princess in 2023, replacing the ship's French bistro, Bistro Sur La Mer. Featured dishes include Asian-fried calamari; lobsters with garlic butter crust and a whole Dover Sole. The jaw-dropping seafood trolley features lobster tail, shrimp, oysters and mussels. Though the menu is dedicated to seafood, there is also surf and turf and vegetarian dishes on the menu.

O'Malley's Irish Pub ($) Replacing the former Salty Dog Gastro Pub, which has moved to the Lido Deck, O'Malley's brings Scotch eggs, fried pickles and pan-fried Guinness chicken, along with Irish beers, ales and whiskeys. A new Irish Whiskey tasting experience will also be available here, along with Guinness cocktail classes.

Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar ($) An a la carte sushi/sashimi bar that sits on the Piazza, Ocean Terrace is great for a meal or to pick up a roll or two as an appetizer before heading to another restaurant.

Chef's Table ($$$$) A great pick for foodies, the Chef's Table is a multi-course tasting menu, paired with wines.

Our Pick Our favorite restaurant is Crown Grill, which provides an upscale steakhouse experience without paying high-end prices. You can't make a bad choice here.

The restaurant we'd go back to time and again is Sabatini's, in part because the menu is so extensive, we had a hard time choosing. (If you're with tablemates willing to share, you'll cut down on the FOMO.)