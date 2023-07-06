One of the highlights on Enchanted Princess is the bed, dubbed a Princess Luxury Bed. Mattresses are exceptionally comfortable, and, no matter your cabin category, you'll have premium bedding including high-thread-count linens and duvets. Princess Cruises' beds are so wildly popular, the company actually sells mattresses and linens online.

Bathrooms are equipped with toilet, sink and shower, along with big bottles of shampoo/conditioner, shower gel and lotion. (If you aren't a fan of the shampoo/conditioner combo, bring your own hair products from home.) Rooms include hair dryers. You'll also find bags for sending out laundry (for a fee), but Enchanted Princess also offers self-service launderettes, which will cost about what you'd pay on land.

More than three-quarters of Enchanted Princess' rooms include balconies, and while the ship offers a number of interior cabins, it has no standard cabins that feature windows rather than verandas. (This is somewhat unusual in cruising but has become the norm for this class of Princess ships.) The smallest inside cabins are 166 square feet, and they do feel small -- definitely smaller than your average U.S. hotel room. The bulk of the cabins fall into the balcony category. Those seeking a little fresh air from the comfort of their own rooms can enjoy a veranda, though we found these to be small as well.

Thirty-six wheelchair accessible cabins are available, across multiple categories.

Our Picks

On a Budget

Pick an interior stateroom, which offers the lowest price of any of the cabins but provides all the comforts you'll need. This is also a good pick for solo travelers looking to save a little. (Though a single-supplement charge still is required.)

A Little Splurge

If you want a balcony but aren't quite ready to make the leap to a mini-suite or full suite, a Deluxe Balcony is your best bet. Verandas in these rooms are slightly larger than what is offered in a standard balcony cabin. Want even more space? Go for the aft-facing Premium Balcony cabins, which offer more room inside and out.

Family

The ship doesn't have any family specific cabins, but it does have 100 connecting cabins as well as staterooms across multiple categories, from interior on up, that offer space for four, thanks to pullout sofas. Mini-Suites are a nice pick for families, as they're slightly more spacious than standard balcony cabins and offer a curtain that closes off the living area from the bed, parents and their kids might find a little privacy. These also come with bathtubs, a must when traveling with small children.

A Bigger Splurge

If you want all sorts of space, plus premium amenities, go for a Penthouse Suite. Staterooms in this category start at 319 square feet and run to 730 square feet, depending on location. (Balconies also are nice-sized.) These suites feature separate living and sleeping areas and include a complimentary minibar setup and upgraded bathroom amenities.

Sky's-The-Limit Suites

Enchanted Princess features just two of its top-level Sky Suites, but boy, are they beauts. At around 1,500 square feet, these suites include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Much of the wow has gone into the massive, wraparound balconies, that give guests views of the lido deck below.

Sky Suites come with the best view of the MUTS screen, which is perfect because guests in these rooms can pick their personal favorites to play on the screen.

Other perks for Sky Suite (and other full suite guests) include upgraded bathroom amenities, including bath salts and gel eye masks, upgraded robes, upgraded showers and showerheads, VIP priority embarkation and disembarkation, complimentary laundry and professional cleaning services, complimentary thermal suite and a bevy of other exclusives.

Sky Suites are the premier suites across all of the Princess fleet, and they're only available on Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess.