Decor is consistent throughout all Emerald Princess cabin categories, with a ruby-red patterned carpet and neutral color tones on the walls and furniture, which features light maple wood trims. The color scheme creates a light and airy ambiance, and while staterroms don't quite feel luxurious, they do have a calming, premium quality about them.

All cabins feature a desk and chair; an additional chair; a small glass-top round table; a queen-size bed that can be separated into two twin beds; two nightstands, each with a bedside lamp; 100-percent Egyptian cotton linens; telephone; mini-safe; hair dryer and flat-screen HD TV showing a small collection of TV channels -- catch reruns of "Downton Abbey" and "The Love Boat."

Above the desk is a double 110-volt American-plug power outlet. British passengers will perhaps notice the lack of a kettle and tea and coffee-making facilities in cabins, although ice is provided daily in a small ice bucket in the mini-fridge. Each bedside table contains one drawer with plenty of additional storage space found within the cabin.

Cabin bathrooms feature a shower with a small built-in shelf and a body wash and shampoo dispenser attached to the wall, a towel rail and three small corner shelves by the sink to store vanity products. There is also a washing line to dry clothes and a power outlet to connect electric shavers.

The Princess Luxury Beds are the biggest perk of the cabins since their roll out. The beds are made up of a medium to firm mattress, which provides enhanced back support, a two-inch-thick pillow top and large feather and down pillows (four pillows per double bed), making for an incredibly indulgent night's sleep. If you decide to take an afternoon nap or would like to wake by a set time in the morning, we'd recommend setting an alarm, otherwise you're likely to sleep right through!

One especially nice touch: If you are worried that your luggage might be overweight, your steward will weigh your bags for you the day before disembarkation so that you can make adjustments.

There are two family suites onboard and a few dozen cabins in a variety of categories are equipped for disabled travelers.

You may be wondering, What’s the best deck on Emerald Princess? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for. Staterooms on Deck 15 are great for those who want to stumble out of bed in the morning and get breakfast at the buffet and a good spot by the pool. Balcony cabins on Emerald Princess’ Caribe Deck (Deck 10) offer more privacy than those on lower level, as the ship’s decks are staggered from this deck down. For the quietest nights, pick a cabin on decks 9 through 12.

Emerald Princess Cabins Range from Interiors to Oceanview and Balcony Rooms

Interior: Inside cabins on Emerald Princess are located on Decks 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, and range in size from 162 to 182 square feet. Interior cabins equipped with a pulldown bed can accommodate a third or fourth passenger, although space can feel tight, particularly around the bed and desk. Interior cabins feature a wardrobe with ample hanging space and a long shelf above.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins with unobstructed views, on Deck 5, 8, and 14 aft are approximately 179 square feet, while ocean-view cabins with obstructed views, on Deck 8 and 15 forward, range in size from 158 to 179 square feet. Both feature a picture window, a queen-size bed that converts to two twins and shampoo, conditioner plus body lotion in the bathroom. Similar in size to interior cabins, some ocean-view cabins contain a pulldown bed and can feel tight around the bed and desk area, especially if there are more than two passengers staying in the cabin.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are located on Decks 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, this is where Emerald Princess cabins really win. They're a generous 231 square feet, with an additional 45-square-foot private balcony, equipped with furniture including two convertible chair-to-loungers and a small circular table. Do indulge in breakfast on your balcony one morning -- it offers a thrilling way of sailing into a new port -- although it's worth noting that most decks have staggered balconies, which means anyone staying on a higher deck has a full view of those below. Some Balcony cabins also contain a pulldown bed to accommodate additional passengers.

Premium Balcony staterooms are the best cabins on Emerald Princess for those who don’t want to pay for a suite but still have plenty of indoor and outdoor space. These 240- to 298-square-foot cabins are located on decks 8, 9, 10 and 11. Many offer wake views.

Mini-suite: Mini suites – located on Decks 8 and 9 – are 323 square feet, each with a 57-square-foot balcony with two convertible chair-to-loungers and a small circular table. In addition, mini-suites have two flat-screen HD TVs and a separate seating area with a sofa bed to accommodate a third passenger. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo, offering mini-suite passengers the opportunity to indulge in a soak, although bubble bath is not provided so remember to pack your own. Mini-suite passengers are also greeted upon embarkation with a glass of Champagne.

Emerald Princes features a number of Club Class Mini-Suites, all located on Dolphin Deck (Deck 9). These cabins are the same size as regular mini-suites but come with a range of Club Class perks, including access to a private dining area, priority embarkation, two free half-bottles of wine upon boarding, evening hors d’oeuvres, and upgraded bathrobes.

Emerald Princess Suites Come with a Range of Great Perks

Suites are broken into four subcategories, the main difference being the size, ranging from 460 to 687 square feet. Suites also feature two HD TVs and a separate seating area with a sofa bed. Additionally, suites are equipped with upgraded wooden balcony furniture, including padded loungers; a table and two padded chairs; there's a complimentary mini-bar and a separate fridge; a CD/DVD player with access to a complimentary DVD library; a walk-in closet; and evening chocolates at turn-down.

The bathroom includes a whirlpool tub, in addition to the shower, and upgraded Lotus Spa toiletries, such as body lotion, an exfoliating sisal mitt and cooling eye mask.

Passengers staying in suites (with the exception of mini-suites) get a large selection of added benefits, too. There's complimentary laundry and dry cleaning to take advantage of; a welcome bottle of Champagne and fresh flowers; a pillow menu and a terrycloth bathrobe and slippers. Additional amenities include complimentary use of the Lotus Spa's thermal suite; priority boarding, disembarkation and tendering; as well as a dedicated guest services desk and private disembarkation lounge.

Suite passengers also receive a complimentary breakfast in the Crown Grill, where a la carte service is provided; hors d'oeuvres in one of the bars (reserved just for suite passengers); and the option to request in-room afternoon tea or evening canapes. On cruises of six nights or longer, suite passengers can dine free at a specialty restaurant of their choice on the first evening of the cruise.

Vista suite: Slightly larger than a mini-suite, the six Vista suites -- located on Decks 8, 9 and 10 -- range from 460 to 495 square feet (including balcony).

Penthouse suite: The Emerald Princess’ Penthouse Suites offer between 524 and 533 square feet of space each. Those on decks 10 and 12 offer wake views, while units on Deck 14 are located midship, adjacent to the Panoramic Lifts.

Owner's suite: The largest of the ship's suites, the two Owner's suites -- located on Deck 12 aft -- are 687 square feet (including balcony) and offer panoramic wake views.

Two-bedroom Family suite: Emerald Princess’ Family Suites offer 606 square feet of space (including balcony) and are located on Deck 9 forward. The two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, are accessed off the living area and contain a queen-size bed that can be converted into twin beds. These cabins can sleep up to eight people.