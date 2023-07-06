Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Emerald Princess

Though we found nightly entertainment a bit hit or miss, Emerald Princess’ shows get good reviews, and the main theater was packed every night of our sailing.

The 800-passenger-capacity Princess Theater is the ship's main show venue, and it also hosts movies from time to time when not featuring production shows and comedy acts. Seats are plush with spaces to hold drinks (there's waiter service before the shows start).

The theater's main productions are "Voice of the Ocean" and "Magic to Do." We loved "Voice of the Ocean," which offers passengers the chance to take part in auditions early in the cruise, before competing against other shortlisted passengers in a live final in the Princess Theater. The goose bump-inducing final takes place on the last night of the cruise and features three judges (usually a mix of the ship's professional performers and the entertainment director) who critique performances in front of the live audience. The atmosphere during the live final is fully charged but also family orientated. The show is popular with passengers who get behind each performance, clapping and cheering them along. Our tip is to arrive to the theater early to grab the best seats.

"Magic To Do" is the line's Broadway-style production developed by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. The concept of the show is intriguing. It includes a musical compilation of Schwartz's work -- featuring songs such as "Magic To Do" from "Pippin"; "Popular" from "Wicked"; and "It'll Be Me" from "Houdini"; plus there's a song created exclusively for the show, "A Little Magic." All are mixed in with a series of magic tricks. Although we struggled to follow the narrative, do check it out for the strong vocal and orchestral performances. The show had the Princess Theater packed.

Daily Things to Do on Emerald Princess

The Piazza is the hub of the ship and a marvelous destination. Located on Deck 5, the bottom deck of the three-story atrium, it serves as an impromptu performance venue and demo area. And, on one of the formal nights, people thronged all three levels to watch the fabled "Champagne pour," a Princess tradition.

Beyond the Piazza the ship has an overwhelming number of entertainment options, plus a variety of lounges, each with a different personality. Take time to read over the daily Emerald Princess activities schedule, which include the fun Princess Pyramid Game Show in the Explorers Lounge, a Trivia Challenge and afternoon movies ("Bridge of Spies" and "The Revenant" were showing on our sailing). There are also ballroom dance classes, Ping-Pong tournaments and Wii Sports challenges, among others, for those seeking more energetic activity.

Nightlife on Emerald Princess

Evening entertainment is as varied as the daytime offerings, with an emphasis on live music, featuring vocal performances and musical melodies.

You'll also find dancing to live music, with the Rhumba Duo in the Wheelhouse Bar, and karaoke and shows such as Marriage Match in Club Fusion. A DJ plays until late in the Skywalkers Nightclub.

Movies Under the Stars, on Deck 16, draws crowds with two showings in the evenings screening a mix of classic and newly released cinematic blockbusters.

Gatsby's Casino, on Deck 6, has an assortment of slots and game tables. During port days, the full casino opens 30 minutes after sailing. Smoking is allowed while playing at some slot machines.

Emerald Princess Bars and Lounges

Vines Wine and Seafood Bar (Deck 5): Vines is a popular meeting spot for pre-dinner drinks and is the ship's dedicated wine bar. Wine lovers can order single glasses or tailored flights -- such as the "Trio of White Grapes" and "Norman Love Confections," which is paired with Norman Love chocolates as part of Princess' Chocolate Journeys package. Made-to-order sushi and tapas are complimentary with any wine purchase.

Speakeasy Cigar Lounge (Deck 6): The ship's smoking lounge is tucked into Gatsby's Casino within a separate room; it offers a comprehensive selection of about 15 cigar varieties.

Good Spirits (Deck 5): This hip cocktail lounge serves classic and creative drinks made by experienced mixologists who give patrons the lowdown of each cocktail while its being crafted.

Crooners Lounge and Bar (Deck 7): Right in the heart of the action, Crooners overlooks the Piazza. It features a vocalist, and specializes in martinis, serving 52 different types.

Club Fusion (Deck 7): The lounge-style Club Fusion, on Deck 7 (it's not a nightclub, despite the name), is busy during the day -- with Ballroom Blitz, line dancing, bingo and Jeopardy -- and into the evening. This venue also hosts Captain's Circle meetings for frequent Princess cruisers.

Explorers Lounge (Deck 7): Many of the ship's day and evening activities take place here. The 250-seat bar features comfy lounge seats and tables, centered around a level stage area.

Wheelhouse Bar (Deck 7): The ship's pub offers a nautical theme with live singers and pianists performing nightly.

Outriggers Bar (Deck 15): Offering some of the best views onboard, Outrigger is an often-undiscovered oasis located at the back of the ship. Grab a bar stool and stare into the ocean over a chilled drink.

Calypso Bar (Deck 15): The ship's lively poolside bar is a hive of activity on sea days, when it can become overcrowded.

Tradewinds Bar (Deck 16): An outdoor bar catering for those who want a drink as they lounge on the sun deck.

Adagio Bar (Deck 16): Located in a light-filled space next to Sabatini’s, Adagio Bar is an elegant, Ritz Carlton-esque venue with a cabaret singer and pianist. It opens in the afternoon.

Skywalkers Nightclub (Deck 18): Buy-one-get-one-free happy hour takes place daily after dinner. There is a live DJ (DJ TJ on our sailing), a dance floor that can feel cozy on busy nights and plenty of large booths and high stool seating. (Minimum age of entry is 18.)