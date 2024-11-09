Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Discovery Princess

I paid 314 for wifi and wifi was not working. I wasted my time going back and forth to the wifi desk. I had no wifi for 4 days. When i asked the wifi manager for compensation she refused to compensate me and came up with lies about how the wifi was perfect for the whole trip. This woman pissed me off and for that reason i wont be going on that cruise again. I was traveling with 20 of my family and ...