"We didn't get contacted before the cruise to ask what we wanted in our in room bar set up, if we needed additional hanger or pillows and the concierge area was two inside cabins merged in the center of the ship with limited snacks and drinks (beer and wine).If I would have known wildlife viewing was limited from the ship, I would have booked different shore excursions...."Read More
I paid 314 for wifi and wifi was not working. I wasted my time going back and forth to the wifi desk. I had no wifi for 4 days. When i asked the wifi manager for compensation she refused to compensate me and came up with lies about how the wifi was perfect for the whole trip. This woman pissed me off and for that reason i wont be going on that cruise again. I was traveling with 20 of my family and ...
Our recent sailing on the Discovery Princess left us with mixed emotions. While there were certainly highlights, several disappointments overshadowed the experience, leaving us questioning the value compared to other cruise lines, particularly Royal Caribbean.
The Positives:
• Ship Cleanliness: The Discovery Princess is spotless. Everywhere you look, the ship gleams, and it’s clear the crew ...
Been on 33 cruises including this one and I have never had a bad cruise, Love cruising. We have not taken a cruise in over a year and hopefully this trend is not the norm. We definately noticed a change in service. Service was not horrible, just very inconsistent. One day it takes 5 min to have a drink delivered, the next time it is 45 min. or said delivered after it was not. Most staff seemed ...
From the moment we stepped aboard the Discovery Princess, it was clear that this cruise would be an unforgettable journey. This ship is a true masterpiece of comfort, and luxury, The crew aboard the Discovery Princess were nothing short of exceptional. From the attentive housekeeping staff to the ever-smiling waitstaff, every member of the team made us feel valued and cared for. Even though so ...
I can totally recommend the holiday cruise on Princess Discovery! The vibe was incredible, the food was amazing, and the entertainment was top-notch. We were very pleased with the service from our room steward, and the Reserve Collection dining experience couldn’t have been better. Our cabin was wheelchair friendly and had lots of storage space and room to maneuver. Our only recommendation to ...
Just returned from my first cruise with Princess on the Discovery Princess to Mexico. After thoroughly enjoying several Celebrity cruises, appreciating a couple of Royal Caribbean cruises, and muddling through a Holland America cruise, I come away with happy memories of my first experience with Princess.
The highlight was certainly the theatre productions of Rock Opera, Spotlight Bar, and Viva ...
We have cruised with Princess at least 6 times and this time was the worst. We feel the quality of the service and the food had gone down. Princess had always had assigned tables for passengers at the main dining room but not this time. The line for dining room was always so long at dinner time. 3 out of 7 dinners we were sent to the tables where the service was not good. Luckily the other 4 ...
Terrible dining service, photographer, and disembarkation process.
Dining service (Sit down): no water after asking for it 5 times, got my order wrong 3 times. Informed a waiter that we found another guest item and was told “did you want me to get you your food or bring the lost item to the lost and found area”, moment later their manager came by and picked up the lost item. I am mot sure why ...
First time on Princess and I must say we were very impressed. Didn't partake in any activities as we basically chilled out by the pool or on our balcony. We found the service to be excellent, whether it was our Cabin Steward, the waiters in both the main dining rooms and specialty restaurants and just the staff in general. We ate at all three specialty restaurants, both casual dining locations and ...
This was our third Princess Cruise. We have been on about a dozen cruises on Princess. Carnival, Royal and Celebrity. This was a fun itinerary and had just the right amount of sea days vs port days.
PROS: Main Dining Room food was very good as well as casual dining restaurants and the grill on the upper deck. Gigi's Pizza had an excellent calzone. Pro tip -- if you are on the Plus package and ...