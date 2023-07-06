Balcony Rooms on Discovery Princess Have Pluses and Minuses

Most passengers aboard Discovery Princess will stay in one of the ship's 753 balcony cabins -- the most numerous type of accommodation onboard. These rooms, while comfortable, have deviated little from the same basic design Princess has been using for the better part of two decades, though furnishings and fittings are decidedly more upscale aboard Discovery Princess than aboard past vessels.

Still, these standard balcony rooms pale in comparison with competing newbuilds from other lines. There is no dedicated sitting area, only a desk and a chair. The balcony itself is on the small size when compared with newer vessels (and even older ones), and the bathroom reveals a basic design and décor that is two decades out of date.

Having said that, these rooms are beautifully lit and offer Princess Cruises' great open-concept closets that are able to store far more than competing wardrobes on other ships. The bed is superbly comfortable, and a large flat-panel television offers complimentary movies and television shows on-demand, including dozens of episodes of The Love Boat, which was filmed aboard various Princess Cruises vessels in the 1970's and 1980's.

Those looking for a bit more space -- and a little more pizzaz -- will find it in the ship's 374 Mini Suites. These include a full sitting area with sofa, table and second flat-panel television; a vastly expanded bathroom with a tub and shower combo; and a much larger balcony, not to mention some attractive recessed lighting fixtures over the bedroom area.

Suites -- with exception of the two new Sky Suites that offer the last word in space and accommodations -- are Princess standard, and that's not a bad thing. Princess has always designed comfortable suites that are spacious and pleasing to the eye, and those aboard Discovery Princess are no exception.

For the cruiser looking for something a bit more economical, Discovery Princess has 340 inside cabins scattered across nearly every passenger deck, some of which can sleep up to four passengers thanks to the addition of upper berths that drop down from the ceiling.

A total of 100 staterooms are connecting (adjoining with the cabin adjacent), and 40 staterooms offer accessible doorways and bathrooms.

Rooms on Discovery Princess Offer Familiar Amenities

Rooms aboard Discovery Princess offer all the familiar amenities that travelers will need. Every room, regardless of category, comes equipped with a safe, an interactive flat-panel television, private bathroom with shower (though tubs are present in higher-level suites), a small desk, and a closet.

Bathrooms offer Princess Cruises' Lotus Spa bath products, which are now mounted in dispensers instead of in smaller single-use bottles. We appreciate the eco-friendly move but still miss the ability to take this brand of toiletry home in our suitcases post-cruise.

Cruisers will also find a printed version of the Princess Patter daily program in their staterooms, which is a nice addition for those who prefer to not use their phones and the Medallion app to see what's going on each day.

Each cabin is equipped with several electrical outlets, though not as many as on some newbuilds. Cruisers will still find North American and European outlets, along with one USB outlet built into the base of each bedside table lamp -- perfect for charging up phones at the end of a long day.

Cabins to Avoid on Discovery Princess

While there are no bad cabins aboard Discovery Princess, there are a few to be aware of, depending on your personal preferences.

There are ten Deluxe Balcony Cabins on Deck 8 forward that have steel balcony railings instead of plexiglass ones thanks to their placement near the bow. These balconies also taper in with the shape of the hull, so the balconies for the two farthest forward cabins on either side of the ship (E102 and E101) will be noticeably smaller than the aftermost of these cabins, E110 and E109.

Other cabins to be aware of include the forward-facing balconies and suites on Deck 17. These eight cabins (L101 to L108) are all situated extremely high up on the ship, and the relative wind acting against the ship can make these forward-facing balconies all but unusable when the ship is underway.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks

On a Budget: Interior cabins aboard Discovery Princess are comfortable, cozy and most of all, economical. They may offer the least amount of space on the ship, but they take a smaller bite out of the wallet as well, leaving more room for splurging on other amenities like excursions, spa treatments, and drinks.

For Families: Premium Mini Suites are the way to go here -- up to 558 square feet of space provides enough room to maneuver parents and kids, or an extended group of friends travelling together. If that's too tough on the wallet, consider booking two connecting balcony staterooms to increase space without breaking the bank.

Splash: Princess Cruises' standard Mini Suites have always been among the line's most popular grade of cabin. For a modest price increase over the cost of a standard or deluxe balcony cabin, mini suites provide a significant uptick in personal space and comfort.

Splurge: If you're moving on up, consider one of the two Sky Suites onboard Discovery Princess that sit on a commanding perch on Deck 18 overlooking the ship's pool deck. Larger than the average apartment, these 1,507-square-foot suites are the biggest suites Princess has ever built and come with some pretty significant bragging rights.