  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Crown Princess Photos

4.5 / 5.0
2,221 reviews

Cabins

Mini-Suite with Balcony

61 photos

Interior Cabin

53 photos

Oceanview Cabin

45 photos

Suite with Balcony

87 photos

Family Suite with Balcony

45 photos

Accessible Oceanview Cabin

41 photos

Balcony Cabin

50 photos

Cabins - Member

139 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Pool Bars and Dining

48 photos

Pizza and Ice Cream Bar

14 photos

Crown Grill

35 photos

Da Vinci Dining Room

35 photos

The Salty Dog Gastropub

10 photos

Explorer's Lounge

61 photos

Vines Wine Bar

20 photos

Adagio

14 photos

Wheelhouse Bar

14 photos

Botticelli Dining Room

59 photos

Crooners Bar

28 photos

Sabatini's

32 photos

International Cafe

14 photos

Cafe Caribe

29 photos

Chef's Table

4 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

102 photos

Activities And Events

Princess Links Mini Golf

31 photos

Speakeasy Cigar Lounge

10 photos

Princess Fine Arts Gallery

27 photos

Photo Gallery

23 photos

Art Auction

29 photos

Table Tennis

8 photos

Gatsby's Casino

139 photos

Sailaway

8 photos

Movies Under the Stars

21 photos

Princess Theater

48 photos

Club Fusion

40 photos

Skywalkers Nightclub

48 photos

The Piazza

50 photos

Activities And Events - Member

77 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Terrace Pool

36 photos

Sun Decks

26 photos

The Sanctuary

56 photos

Spa Pool

28 photos

Oasis Pool

12 photos

Neptune Pool

26 photos

Promenade Deck

50 photos

Chill Out Hot Tub

14 photos

Calypso Pool

20 photos

Splash Pool

16 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

27 photos

Family

Shockwaves

36 photos

Princess Pelicans

35 photos

Remix Teen Lounge

36 photos

Spa And Fitness

Fitness Center

62 photos

Salon

27 photos

Jogging Track

11 photos

Lotus Spa

135 photos

Center Court

14 photos

The Ship

Exterior

29 photos

Medical Center

38 photos

Internet Cafe

36 photos

Wedding Chapel

20 photos

Future Cruise Sales

29 photos

Launderette

15 photos

Views from Ship

7 photos

Conference Rooms

19 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

100 photos

The Library

16 photos

Ship Services

14 photos

Shops

91 photos

The Ship - Member

219 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

213 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

161 photos

Find a Crown Princess Cruise from $138

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map