Crown Princess Rooms Were Updated in 2018

Standard cabins feature two twin beds that can be pushed together to form one queen-sized bed, two bedside tables with drawers and table lamps, and a vanity/desk and chair, with a wall-mounted hair dryer and phone. The 2018 refurbishment also added large, flat-screen TVs in every room. Near the TV, there's a small cabinet housing a mini-fridge, and there's also a small table.

Storage in the closet area is above average for a cruise ship, with large, open closets with ample hangers and lots of storage space overhead, even in interior rooms. You'll also find a safe in the closet area.

Bathrooms all have showers with curtains and wall-mounted shampoo and soap dispensers (no conditioner), plus a retractable drying line. There are several toiletry shelves along both sides of the bathroom mirror, toilet and sink. You can request to use complimentary waffle-weave cotton bathrobes and slippers during your voyage. Stateroom attendants leave behind chocolates on your pillow during evening turn-down (no towel animals), and you can request fresh fruit, as well.

We loved the comfortable beds and felt the rooms were a decent size -- and in particular, we were surprised by the amount of closet space for a standard-sized stateroom. The only negative was a lack of outlets for charging phones and other devices: There's just one at the desk and one in the bathroom.

There are 31 accessible cabins on Crown Princess.

Crown Princess Staterooms Include Almost 700 Balcony Units

Interior: Crown Princess’ interior cabins – of which there are 436 – measure 160 square feet and sleep two to four passengers. Select staterooms can accommodate a third or four person with pull-down beds, murphy beds, sofa beds or rollaways. Interior cabins include an additional chair for seating. Bathrooms include showers only -- no bathtubs.

Oceanview: Crown Princess offers 222 ocean-view staterooms, ranging from 158 to 182 square feet. These cabins sleep two to four people, and have the same layout and amenities as interior rooms, just with a window overlooking the ocean and no mirror over the bed. Oceanview cabins on Deck 8 (Emerald) have obstructed views.

Balcony: Crown Princess’ balcony cabins (there are approximately 677) offer 168 square feet of interior space, in addition to a 46-square-foot balcony area, with two chairs and a small circular table. Balconies have glass-paneled railings overlooking the ocean. Bear in mind that due to the tiered deck configuration and the position of the navigation bridge, which juts out on both sides of the ship, most of the balconies along the sides of the ships do not offer complete privacy.

Deck 11 aft is home to what many consider to be the best balcony rooms on Crown Princess – 10 Premium Balcony cabins, featuring slightly larger outdoor spaces. Just note that you’ll feel the movement of the vessel more here, and that a handful of them have views that are partly obstructed by support beams.

Mini-suite: Crown Princess’ Mini-suites (there are 168) measure 277 square feet, with a standard 46-square-foot balcony (a few have an oversized balcony). You'll enjoy footrests on the balcony, and an inside seating area with sofa bed, coffee table and a flat-screen TV (there's a second TV facing the bed). Bathrooms also include a bathtub/shower combination with massage showerhead.

Mini-suites and balcony cabins are pretty similar, but if you want some extra space and a couple of nice perks – including a welcome glass of Champagne – go for a Mini-Suite vs a Balcony cabin.

With prime location on the ship, Crown Princess’ Club Class Mini-suites come with a few extras, such as priority embarkation and disembarkation, free half-bottles of wine on check-in, and access to the Club Class dining room for dinner.

Given the extra space and perks, Club class Mini-suites are, to many, the best non-suite cabins on Crown Princess.

Crown Princess Suites Include Two-Bedroom Family Units

The 26 suites onboard Crown Princess average a spacious 329 square feet, each with a 166-square-foot balcony, sleeping up to four people. Suites offer a separate sitting area with a sofa bed, two flat-screen TVs, a wet bar and walk-in-closet. The roomy bathroom includes a separate bathtub and shower stall. The balcony includes upgraded loungers.

Cruisers staying in full suites have access to complimentary laundry and use of the Lotus Spa Thermal Suite (offering saunas, heated stone chairs and shower facilities), plus a one-time complimentary mini-bar setup and use of an exclusive disembarkation lounge. Other perks include an exclusive breakfast (with a free mimosa) at Sabatini's restaurant every day, and complimentary hors d'oeuvres later in the day. Suite passengers can also request in-room afternoon tea or canapes in the evenings. There's also a dedicated guest services line for those staying in suites throughout the cruise.

Suites mainly differ from each other based on the size of balcony available. Note that corner suites (including some Vista and both Owner’s suites) will have partly obstructed views.

Vista Suite: Crown Princess’ Vista Suites measure 329 square feet with a 166-square-foot balcony. They’re located on Decks 8, 9 and 10 aft and offer panoramic ocean views.

Premium Suite: There are two Premium Suites on Crown Princess. They offer 304 square feet of indoor space, plus a 169-square-foot balcony. They are located on Deck 15 (Lido) forward.

Penthouse Suite: Crown Princess offers 14 Penthouse suites, 12 of which are on Deck 14 (Riviera) midship, next to the panoramic elevators. The other two units are on Deck 10 (Caribe) aft. They all measure 381 square feet and have a 155-square-foot balcony.

Owner’s Suite: The ship’s two Owner suites are 687 square feet, including a 180-square-foot balcony with two loungers and a dining table. These suites feature a spacious living area and a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Note that views from the balcony are obstructed by a support beam.

Family Suite: Crown Princess’ Family Suite measures 335 square feet, can sleep up to six, and comprises a mini-suite plus an interior stateroom that are connected together, each with two queen beds or two twins, plus a large living room with two sofa beds and a 92-square-foot balcony. The suite includes two bathrooms, one with a tub/shower combination, and one with a standalone shower, plus two TVs. The two Family Suites available on Crown Princess are located on Deck 9 (Dolphin) forward.