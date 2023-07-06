Entertainment & Activities

Crown Princess Theater and Shows

This classic, 800-seat theater on Decks 6 and 7 includes simple, tiered, maroon fabric-covered and honey wood-toned seats leading down to a red-curtained main stage. The seats fold up and have small tables for holding drinks. There is no balcony seating and the theater itself is not particularly grand, but the quantity of seats (given that there are two scheduled shows each evening) seems to fit the demand.

Evening shows range from magicians, musicians (vocalists, pianists and violinists) to comedians, and Princess' exclusive "Magic To Do" musical revue, an only-on-Princess creation from Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (of "Wicked" fame, among others). The show is a musical sprinkled with illusion and showy costumes and skews a little campy, but it is entertaining nonetheless.

The most anticipated event to take place in the theater is the culmination of the Voice of the Ocean, an ongoing singing competition to select the best karaoke singers from all of the passengers. On the final night of the cruise, the stage is equipped with actual swiveling chairs, just like the coaches sit in for the televised version of "The Voice," while contestants sing their hearts out and the audience cheers them on (and even has the opportunity to vote for them using electronic ballot devices).

Daily Things to Do on Crown Princess

The Princess Patter, the daily guide to fun and enrichment on the ship, is chock full of options each day for getting to know your fellow cruises through various arts, crafts, seminars and other activities.

Start the day each morning with Zumba in Club Fusion if you like, followed by morning trivia (there are various trivia sessions held throughout the day and night). There's a daily arts and crafts class on sea days, with projects ranging from origami to paper quilling or napkin folding. Learn something new with a seminar, such as one on digital photography basics, a wine tasting or a port lecture.

Throughout the afternoon, you can catch live music at The Piazza, spanning Crown Princess’ decks 5 to 7. It is a great gathering space with a Mediterranean vibe that is perfect for enjoying a coffee drink and snack from the International Cafe or a glass of wine from Vines. You can also go on a backstage tour to meet the Princess production team and dance cast. Later on, learn some line dance moves or take a pennywhistle class. You can also place your bets on wooden horse racing in the Piazza. And don't forget afternoon tea.

Keeping up with all the activities is easy, thanks to the line's app Princess@Sea that lets you conveniently pull up the day's slate of activities or message people traveling in your party on your phone for free (not using Wi-Fi).

Nightlife on Crown Princess

Post-dinner entertainment options on Crown Princess are varied and include several live music acts with plenty of space on the dance floor in Club Fusion and Wheelhouse Bar. Check out karaoke and see who's putting it all on the line for the Voice of the Ocean during the multi-round auditions -- always one of the most crowded events. The Marriage Match and Quest game shows are other light-hearted audience participation games that take place in the Explorer's Lounge.

Movies Under the Stars is also hugely popular, usually screening two showings of first-run movies each evening on the 300-square-foot, 70,000-watt screen on Deck 15. Cruisers can watch shows and recorded concerts here during the day, but at night, the chaise lounges are outfitted with padded and pillowed maroon cushions and rolled buffalo-check flannel blankets for the ultimate cozy moviegoer experience under the night sky. Grab some popcorn and order up a hot toddy to make your movie date night complete.

Crown Princess’ casino (Deck 6) offers slot machines, roulette, blackjack, craps, three-card poker, usually with nightly tournaments for games such as Texas Hold'em, slots and blackjack. Depending on your voyage, you might be surprised by the lack of players in the casino, perhaps the one space on the ship that didn't consistently seem to be utilized to its full potential. There is an onboard ATM to withdraw cash, or you can charge funds to your onboard account to play in the casino.

When the weather and skies cooperate, you can join cruise staff for stargazing, a Discovery-branded program that welcomes cruisers to lie down on the deck and peer up at the sky, on a guided journey to identify planets and constellations far from any light pollution. During the program, a pre-recorded guide is played, while a crew member points out various constellations with a laser pointer. Your experience may vary, especially on cloudy or full moon nights.

For people who can't get enough dancing, head up to Skywalkers Nightclub on Deck 18 for a DJ'd dance party on a multicolored disco floor. We were occasionally some of just a few people taking advantage of this club; don't expect large crowds.

Crown Princess Bars and Lounges

Vines (Deck 5): This cozy wine bar located just off the Piazza, the central atrium gathering spot on Crown Princess, features stone walls and wine barrel-shaped high-top tables, in addition to seating at the bar. Wine lovers will love it for its extensive wine list (available by the bottle or the glass). Along with your wine purchase, you'll enjoy complimentary sushi or tapas, with a changing selection each day. Vines is also host to special wine-themed events throughout the cruise.

Speakeasy Cigar Lounge (Deck 6): Located just next to the casino, cigar smokers can enjoy a stogie here.

Club Fusion (Deck 7): This is one of the central hot spots on the ship, tricked out with large video screens, and multicolored lights dancing across the ceiling. You'll also find a large wooden dance floor and stage that plays host to Zumba workouts in the morning, game shows during the day, and evening live music and dancing, along with a full bar.

Wheelhouse Bar (Deck 7): Wood-paneled walls and luxe, high-backed chairs give this nautical-themed bar a sophisticated edge in a cozy space tucked away near the shopping area of Crown Princess. This is also where you'll find the Salty Dog Gastropub. The Wheelhouse Bar offers plenty of seating space and is rarely crowded. Bourbon fans will love sampling their way through the menu here, which includes a variety of aged spirits and whiskey flights.

Crooners Bar (Deck 7): This vintage-feeling bar overlooking the central Piazza has a vaguely "Rat Pack" vibe with its cozy club chairs and jazzy decor adorning the light fixtures and mirrored backdrop on the stage. Crooners is host to wildly popular live piano performances each night and can get crowded before and after peak dinner times, inspiring the occasional crowd sing-along. The specialty martini menu features a range of classics and new creations, including the Original Chocolate Martini, the Bishops Mitre and a Margaritini.

Explorer's Lounge (Deck 7): With beautiful stained glass lights and travel-themed murals, this stunning lounge seats about 250 guests, with cozy booths and tables lit by small lamps, for popular events such as trivia and karaoke.

The Mix Bar (Deck 15): A newly renovated bar on the pool deck located on the opposite side of Salty Dog Grill, The Mix offers a variety of cocktails in an upbeat, poolside environment.

Outriggers Bar (Deck 15): Located in one of the best spots for sunsets at the ship's aft, Outriggers specializes in margaritas. Try the strawberry and black pepper margarita or a beergarita, prepared with Dos Equis. Feel like sharing? Upgrade your margarita to a 32-ounce glass with two straws.

Tradewinds Bar (Deck 16): A semicircular bar located on the sun deck overlooking the Neptune's Reef pool area, Tradewinds is a popular hangout during the day.

Adagio Bar (Deck 16): This bar, neighbor to Sabatini's, is a hidden gem on the Crown Princess. With coffered ceilings, a space bathed in warm, golden light and cozy couches and chairs overlooking the water, Adagio is bafflingly empty most of the day and evening, despite being the best-looking bar on the ship. The cocktail menu leans toward Italy, with drinks like Sicilian Kiss, Grappatini and an Amalfi Collins, but they also make a fantastic Old Fashioned.

Skywalkers (Deck 18): Located on the highest deck, Skywalkers hosts party-minded people into the wee hours, playing DJ-hosted dance music from 11 p.m. until the dance floor empties out. We liked dancing on the multicolored light-up disco floor, but were a bit sad that it wasn't more popular. As you peruse the menu for your next cocktail, keep your eyes peeled for The Isaac, named in honor of the ship bartender on "The Love Boat."

Caribbean Princess offers five drink packages, including two that cover alcoholic drinks, and three that don’t. Premier Beverage Package include most top-shelf spirits, cocktails, wine by the glass, and discounts on wine and water bottles and soda cans. Plus Beverage Package includes about 50 spirits, beer, cocktails, wine by the glass, and non-alcoholic drinks, including specialty coffees and mocktails. Non-alcoholic packages range from Coffee & Soda – which offers mocktails and fruit juices as well as sodas and specialty coffees – to the Classic Soda package, and an option to purchase a specific number of vouchers to be used to buy espresso-based drinks or tea.