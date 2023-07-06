Our nicely appointed mid-priced Oceanview Double with Balcony was roomier than some motel rooms we've stayed in, with amenities that included a sizeable mini-refrigerator, a safe, complimentary slippers and robes, a flat-screen TV, a daily delivery of ice and turn-down service. It also had a spacious closet. And while the shower-only bathroom is tight, it's efficiently designed.

The balcony was a real treat, and with four adjoining cabins, we were able to unlock the doors that separate the balconies to create one long balcony for oceanview visiting and room-hopping. There also isn't the cascading balcony effect you see on Princess Grand class (and beyond), and because we couldn't see the balconies below us, we were able to maintain a sense of privacy.

Passengers looking for some added space without a suite-like price point should consider a mini-suite. But remember: These are really just jumbo-sized balcony cabins. Save for the extra leg room and a bathtub, they don't come with any additional perks.

Suite passengers get a few extra amenities. Suites are outfitted with two television sets, and passengers can enjoy complimentary laundry and shoeshine, a selection of pillows, daily in-room canapes and high tea and free Internet access.

Decor -- in all categories -- is simple yet savvy, and features wonderful blues, greens and earth colors. Accents: Why coral, of course!