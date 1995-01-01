  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Caribbean Princess Photos

Cabins

Interior Cabin

36 photos

Cabins - Member

200 photos

Restaurants And Bars

More Dining and Bars

36 photos

Island Dining Room

41 photos

Palm Dining Room

33 photos

Horizon Court

37 photos

Pool Bars and Dining

57 photos

Club Fusion

27 photos

Crown Grill

29 photos

Explorers

36 photos

Coral Dining Room

32 photos

Churchill Lounge

18 photos

Vines Bar

28 photos

Wheelhouse Bar

30 photos

Crooners Lounge & Bar

25 photos

The Piazza Bar

12 photos

Sabatini's

27 photos

Cafe Caribe

28 photos

Skywalkers Nightclub

41 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

143 photos

Activities And Events

Princess Links Mini-Golf

9 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

5 photos

Princess Theater

24 photos

Grand Casino

46 photos

The Piazza

52 photos

Classes

17 photos

Promenade

34 photos

Activities And Events - Member

57 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

The Sanctuary

23 photos

Spa Pool

26 photos

Terrace Pool

21 photos

Platinum Studio

15 photos

Neptune Pool

27 photos

Sun Decks

31 photos

Pirates Pool

29 photos

Calypso Pool

53 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

32 photos

Family

Shockwaves

33 photos

Remix Teen Club

28 photos

Pelicans

53 photos

Spa And Fitness

Fitness Center

30 photos

Spa

80 photos

Sports Court

6 photos

The Ship

Exterior

13 photos

Wedding Chapel

9 photos

Launderettes

15 photos

Medical Center

26 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

51 photos

Internet Cafe

15 photos

Ship Services

27 photos

Library

11 photos

Princess Fine Arts Gallery

39 photos

Photo Gallery

14 photos

Shops

108 photos

The Ship - Member

185 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

231 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

251 photos

Find a Caribbean Princess Cruise from $289

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map