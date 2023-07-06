Other furnishings include a desk with several small drawers and a chair, and an extra armchair. All rooms feature a safe in the closet, a mini-fridge, a wall-mounted hair dryer and one or more flat-screen TVs with a variety of channels, including several ship-specific and movie channels.

Except in the larger suites, outlets are quite limited, with most rooms having just two 110-volt power outlets (near the desk, not the bed). For a ship that spends part of its time in Europe, the lack of one easily reachable 220V outlet is surprising. (You can get an adapter from the Passenger Services desk if you ask for one, and there is actually a hidden 220V outlet behind the bed, requiring passengers to pull the bed out and squeeze behind it to reach.)

Bathrooms in Caribbean Princess inside, ocean-view and balcony cabins are all small, with tiny shower stalls and three small shelves near the sink to store your toiletries. The shower itself has one storage nook, which is barely large enough to hold three small TSA-approved bottles or one larger bottle. Wall-mounted dispensers hold shampoo and shower gel; we used them as a ledge for our razor and soap.

The showers have clingy curtains and drains that work very slowly. If you're not attentive and your cabin steward does not clean the drain (as ours didn't do for the first half of our cruise), the shower will overflow and flood the bathroom, as we learned the hard way one morning.

There are several wheelchair-accessible cabins spread across a variety of cabin categories.

Caribbean Princess Staterooms Range from Cozy Interiors to Spacious Balcony Units

Inside: Inside cabins on Caribbean Princess range in size from 158 to 162 square feet and are fairly small by modern industry standards. Select inside cabins have third and fourth berths via pull-down beds in the ceiling. Furniture in the room includes a quasi walk-in closet (it's an open-door layout directly opposite the bathroom door), a desk with a mini-fridge on one side and three drawers and three open-sided shelves on the other, one desk chair and two bedside tables.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins range in size from 146 to 206 square feet and feature a large picture window with either a full or obstructed view (the latter are all on Deck 8); windows have a deep ledge, which can be used for extra storage. Select cabins have third and fourth berths via pull-down beds.

Like inside cabins, ocean views feature a semi-walk-in closet and two bedside tables, but the mini-fridge is in a tower cabinet opposite the desk and the desk has just the three drawers and no extra shelving. There are two chairs in ocean-view rooms (one desk and one armchair style).

Balcony: Balcony cabins range in size from 214 to 222 square feet, including the balcony. The interior layout is identical to ocean-view cabins. The balcony has a floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass door and is furnished with two chairs and a small table. There are also six premium balcony cabins spread across Decks 8, 9 and 10. They differ only in that they are larger, 240 to 298 square feet, and have aft views. To many, these are Caribbean Princess’ best balcony cabins.

Standard Mini-Suite: Caribbean Princess mini-suites are about 323 square feet, with an approximately 57-square-foot balcony. Because of their larger size, mini-suites feature a separate sitting area with a sofa bed, armchair and coffee table, and there are two TVs, one in the bedroom and one in the sitting area; under each TV are a counter and two shelves of extra space. Select cabins have a pull-down bed for a fourth passenger.

Balconies have a table and two chairs, each with a small ottoman. The bathrooms in all mini-suites have a tub/shower combo with a massage showerhead and two small glass shelves. The only perks for passengers in standard mini-suites are upgraded toiletries and a welcome glass of Champagne.

Caribbean Princess mini-suites can be found on the Dolphin (9) and Emerald (8) decks.

Club Class Mini-Suite: Mini-suites that are designated as Club Class are located midship and come with premier dining benefits including an exclusive main dining room (the Palm Dining Room) reserved only for passengers staying in Club Class and higher-level suites. Other Club Class perks are priority embarkation and disembarkation, a free one-time wine setup that includes a half-bottle of red wine and a half-bottle of white wine on embarkation day, upgraded bathrobes and evening canapes on request.

Caribbean Princess Suites Offer Additional Space and Perks

Caribbean Princess offers seven categories of suites, ranging in size from 460 to 1,277 square feet (including the balcony). All suites have a bedroom separated from a seating area, a sofa bed, walk-in closet, two flat-screen TVs, bathroom with either a tub/shower combo or separate tub and shower (some have whirlpool tubs), upgraded bathroom toiletries and lots of storage space. Suite balconies range in size from 114 to 181 square feet and feature two loungers, a table and two to four chairs.

All come with the same robust line-up of perks including one free mini-bar setup and free daily bottled water, free Lotus Spa Thermal Suite access, free same-day laundry service, free dinner in a specialty restaurant on embarkation day, free specialty dining breakfast with included mimosa, priority specialty dining and shore excursion reservations, an upgraded room service menu and priority disembarkation at tender ports.

Window Suite: The seven Caribbean Princess Window Suites (there is no balcony) are each between 319 and 341 square feet and are all located on Deck 6.

Vista Suite: There are six aft-facing Vista Suites, ranging in size from 460 to 495 square feet, including the balcony. They can be found on Decks 8 (Emerald), 9 (Dolphin) and 10 (Caribe); the largest of the Vista suites are on Deck 10, the smallest on Deck 9.

Penthouse Suite: There are 15 Penthouse Suites on Caribbean Princess, with most located on Deck 14; three (located on Decks 10 and 12) are aft-facing. All Penthouse Suites are roughly the same size, about 530 square feet.

Premium Suite: Two Premium Suites can be found on Deck 15 (Lido) forward; each is 568 square feet and include a spacious seating area with a sofa bed.

Owner's Suite: Caribbean Princess has one Owner's Suite on Deck 12 (Aloha). It's 687 square feet, including its aft-facing balcony.

Grand Suite: The 1,277-square-foot aft-facing Caribbean Princess Grand Suite is located on Deck 12 and differs from other suites in that it has a fixed queen-sized bed, plus a dining area with a large table and six chairs, as well as a large sitting room and a small dressing room. The oversized balcony features two loungers, a large table with four chairs and a small table with two chairs.

Two-Bedroom Family: Caribbean Princess has a couple of two-bedroom family suites that are perfect for families or groups of friends who want to share the same space. Sized at 606 square feet, the suite can hold up to eight people in three rooms: one large bedroom (two twins convertible to queen), a second smaller one (two fixed twins) and a sitting area (two single sofa beds) connecting the two. The room also has two bathrooms, one with just a shower and another with shower/tub combo. Both Family suites are located on Deck 9 (Dolphin) forward.