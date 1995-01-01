  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Princess Ships Side by Side

We found you 15 ships

Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Emerald Princess

1,781 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$44

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan

FEATURES:

Medical Center
Disco and Dancing
Horizon Terrace
Teen Lounge
Princess Theater
Guest Services
Shore Excursions
Hot Tubs
Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

The Sanctuary
Wheelhouse Bar
Crooners Bar
Wedding Chapel
Grand Plaza
Bar
Horizon Court
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess

28 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2021

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Manhattan, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Southampton, Southampton

FEATURES:

Lotus Spa & Salon
Bellini's Bar
Arts and Crafts Classes
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Outdoor Movies
Pool
Piazza Bar
Youth Center
Hide Details
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Sea Breeze Bar
Vista Lounge
Trivia
Splash Pool
Ultimate Ship Tour
Fitness Center
Explorer's Lounge
Michelangelo Dining Room
Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

Horizon Terrace
The Salty Dog Grill
Calypso Reef & Pool
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
Thermal Suite
Guest Services
Wheelhouse Bar
Splash Pool
Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$50

/night

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

Jogging Track
Terrace Pool
Platinum Studio
Future Cruise Sales
Game Shows
Dancing Classes
Photo Gallery
Gents
Princess Cruises

Sky Princess

172 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan

FEATURES:

The Piazza
Wine Tasting
Massage
Disabled Restroom - Ladies
Disabled Restroom
Salty Dog Grill
World Fresh Marketplace
Disco and Dancing
Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Princess Theater
Symphony Dining Room
Crown Grill
Lobby /Piazza Bar
Teen Outside Lounge
Gelato
Princess Live! Café
Princess Cruises

Coral Princess

993 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 900

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.19:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Rome, Civitavecchia, Manhattan, Singapore

FEATURES:

Platinum Studio
La Patisserie
Bordeaux Dining Room
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Game Shows
Youth Center
Shuffleboard
Lotus Spa
Princess Cruises

Majestic Princess

647 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, Auckland, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane

FEATURES:

Noodle Bar
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Driving Range
SeaView Bar
Photo and Video Gallery
Table Tennis
Private Gaming
Fitness Classes
Princess Cruises

Regal Princess

1,696 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57

/night

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Manhattan, Southampton, Southampton, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, St. Petersburg

FEATURES:

Outdoor Movies
Jogging Track
Vista Lounge
Allegro Dining Room
Princess Art Gallery
Alfredo's
Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
Sabatini's Trattoria
Princess Cruises

Island Princess

1,166 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 2,214

Crew: 900

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Copenhagen, Sydney, Dubai

FEATURES:

Lawn Court
Lido Bar
Shore Excursions
Beauty Salon
Future Cruise Sales
Sabatini's
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Wine Tasting
Princess Cruises

Caribbean Princess

2,642 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 3,112

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Quebec City

FEATURES:

Lap Pool
Arts and Crafts Classes
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Steamers Seafood
Library
Coral Dining Room
Wheelhouse Bar
Sauna
Princess Cruises

Sapphire Princess

976 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Movies Under the Stars
Wake View Bar
Teen Lounge
Outdoor Play Area
Deck Chess Set
Swirls
Vivaldi Dining Room
Santa Fe Dining Room
