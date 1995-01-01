Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Princess Cruises
Emerald Princess
1,781 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$44
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan
FEATURES:
Medical Center
Disco and Dancing
Horizon Terrace
Teen Lounge
Princess Theater
Guest Services
Shore Excursions
Hot Tubs
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
The Sanctuary
Wheelhouse Bar
Crooners Bar
Wedding Chapel
Grand Plaza
Bar
Horizon Court
Neptune's Reef & Pool
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Enchanted Princess
28 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2021
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Manhattan, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Southampton, Southampton
FEATURES:
Lotus Spa & Salon
Bellini's Bar
Arts and Crafts Classes
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Outdoor Movies
Pool
Piazza Bar
Youth Center
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Sea Breeze Bar
Vista Lounge
Trivia
Splash Pool
Ultimate Ship Tour
Fitness Center
Explorer's Lounge
Michelangelo Dining Room
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
Horizon Terrace
The Salty Dog Grill
Calypso Reef & Pool
Princess Fine Arts Gallery
Thermal Suite
Guest Services
Wheelhouse Bar
Splash Pool
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$50
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
Jogging Track
Terrace Pool
Platinum Studio
Future Cruise Sales
Game Shows
Dancing Classes
Photo Gallery
Gents
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Sky Princess
172 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan
FEATURES:
The Piazza
Wine Tasting
Massage
Disabled Restroom - Ladies
Disabled Restroom
Salty Dog Grill
World Fresh Marketplace
Disco and Dancing
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
Disabled Restroom - Ladies/Gents
Princess Theater
Symphony Dining Room
Crown Grill
Lobby /Piazza Bar
Teen Outside Lounge
Gelato
Princess Live! Café
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Coral Princess
993 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
900
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.19:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Rome, Civitavecchia, Manhattan, Singapore
FEATURES:
Platinum Studio
La Patisserie
Bordeaux Dining Room
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Game Shows
Youth Center
Shuffleboard
Lotus Spa
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess
647 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2017
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, Auckland, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane
FEATURES:
Noodle Bar
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Driving Range
SeaView Bar
Photo and Video Gallery
Table Tennis
Private Gaming
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess
1,696 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Manhattan, Southampton, Southampton, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, St. Petersburg
FEATURES:
Outdoor Movies
Jogging Track
Vista Lounge
Allegro Dining Room
Princess Art Gallery
Alfredo's
Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
Sabatini's Trattoria
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Island Princess
1,166 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,214
Crew:
900
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Copenhagen, Sydney, Dubai
FEATURES:
Lawn Court
Lido Bar
Shore Excursions
Beauty Salon
Future Cruise Sales
Sabatini's
Solo travelers Get Togethers
Wine Tasting
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess
2,642 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,112
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Quebec City
FEATURES:
Lap Pool
Arts and Crafts Classes
Sabatini's Italian Trattoria
Steamers Seafood
Library
Coral Dining Room
Wheelhouse Bar
Sauna
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess
976 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Movies Under the Stars
Wake View Bar
Teen Lounge
Outdoor Play Area
Deck Chess Set
Swirls
Vivaldi Dining Room
Santa Fe Dining Room
Hide Details
