Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Princess Cruises
Compare Princess Ships
Compare Princess Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
15 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Princess Cruises
Emerald Princess
1,781 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$44
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan
FEATURES:
Pools
Outrigger
Crown Grill
Mermaid's Tail
Arts and Crafts Classes
Live Music
Princess Links
Ultimate Ship Tour
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Diamond Princess
900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego
FEATURES:
Sabatini's
Wine Tasting
Guest Services
Promenade Galleria
Tradewinds
Internet Café
Deck Parties
Arts and Crafts Classes
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Enchanted Princess
28 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2021
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Manhattan, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Southampton, Southampton
FEATURES:
Crooners
The Enclave
Self-Service Laundromats
World Fresh Marketplace
Youth Center
Shops of Princess
Alfredo's Pizzeria
The Pastry Shop
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess
1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,594
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.36:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Lotus Spa
Photo & Video Gallery
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Live Music
Princess Theater
Fitness Classes
Trivia
The Mermaid's Tail Bar
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess
2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2006
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle
FEATURES:
The Salty Dog Grill
Splash Pool
Princess Theater
Steam
Beauty Salon
Conference Center
Horizon Court
Crown Grill
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess
1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$50
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,080
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2008
Ratio:
2.57:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston
FEATURES:
Medical Center
Karaoke
Hot Tub
Self-Service Laundromat
Princess Links
Lotus Spa
Skywalkers Nightclub
Michelangelo Dining Room
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Sky Princess
172 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan
FEATURES:
Trivia
Ultimate Ship Tour
Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
Wedding Chapel
Soleil Dining Room
Alfredo's Pizzeria
La Mer
Princess Live!
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Discovery Princess
42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,660
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2022
Ratio:
2.72:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2013
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle
FEATURES:
The Shops of Princess
Sabatini's
Prego Pizzeria
Jogging Track
Youth Center
The Driving Range
Symphony Dining Room
Crooners
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Coral Princess
993 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
1,970
Crew:
900
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.19:1
Size:
Medium
Departs From:
Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Rome, Civitavecchia, Manhattan, Singapore
FEATURES:
Lotus Pool
Horizon Court
Photo Gallery
Atrium
Aerobics
Splash Pool
Photo Shop
Photo Kiosk
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess
647 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2017
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, Auckland, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane
FEATURES:
Noodle Bar
Disco and Dancing
Wake View Bar
Outdoor Exercise Circuit
Private Gaming
Alfredo's Pizzeria
Fountain Pool Bar
SeaView Bar
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess
1,696 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,560
Crew:
1,346
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.64:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Manhattan, Southampton, Southampton, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, St. Petersburg
FEATURES:
The Pastry Shop
Center Court
Lotus Spa & Salon
Retreat Pool
Tender Embarkation
The Piazza
The Shops of Princess
Allegro Dining Room
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Island Princess
1,166 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,214
Crew:
900
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.46:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Copenhagen, Sydney, Dubai
FEATURES:
Horizon Court
Churchill Lounge
Lawn Court
The Shops of Princess
Shore Excursions
Wine Tasting
Lido Pool
Lotus Bar
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess
2,642 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,112
Crew:
1,200
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Quebec City
FEATURES:
Captain's Circle
Fitness Classes
Passenger Services
Planks BBQ
Pool
Sauna
Promenade Deck
The Shops of Princess
Hide Details
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess
976 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,670
Crew:
1,100
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.43:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland
FEATURES:
Horizon Court
Wheelhouse Bar
Fitness Classes
Promenade Galleria
Movies Under the Stars
Oasis Bar
Steam Room
Dancing Classes
Hide Details
Take our survey