  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Princess Ships Side by Side

We found you 15 ships

Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Emerald Princess

1,781 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$44

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Seattle, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan

FEATURES:

Pools
Outrigger
Crown Grill
Mermaid's Tail
Arts and Crafts Classes
Live Music
Princess Links
Ultimate Ship Tour
Hide Details
Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Kobe, Tokyo, Singapore, San Diego

FEATURES:

Sabatini's
Wine Tasting
Guest Services
Promenade Galleria
Tradewinds
Internet Café
Deck Parties
Arts and Crafts Classes
Hide Details
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess

28 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$48

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2021

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Manhattan, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Southampton, Southampton

FEATURES:

Crooners
The Enclave
Self-Service Laundromats
World Fresh Marketplace
Youth Center
Shops of Princess
Alfredo's Pizzeria
The Pastry Shop
Hide Details
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises

Grand Princess

1,551 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,594

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.36:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Lotus Spa
Photo & Video Gallery
Theme Nights (Rock & Roll)
Live Music
Princess Theater
Fitness Classes
Trivia
The Mermaid's Tail Bar
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Crown Princess

2,137 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$49

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2006

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Southampton, Southampton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle

FEATURES:

The Salty Dog Grill
Splash Pool
Princess Theater
Steam
Beauty Salon
Conference Center
Horizon Court
Crown Grill
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Ruby Princess

1,894 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$50

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,080

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2008

Ratio: 2.57:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Galveston

FEATURES:

Medical Center
Karaoke
Hot Tub
Self-Service Laundromat
Princess Links
Lotus Spa
Skywalkers Nightclub
Michelangelo Dining Room
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Sky Princess

172 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Manhattan

FEATURES:

Trivia
Ultimate Ship Tour
Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar
Wedding Chapel
Soleil Dining Room
Alfredo's Pizzeria
La Mer
Princess Live!
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Discovery Princess

42 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,660

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2022

Ratio: 2.72:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Royal Princess

1,699 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2013

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Sydney, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle

FEATURES:

The Shops of Princess
Sabatini's
Prego Pizzeria
Jogging Track
Youth Center
The Driving Range
Symphony Dining Room
Crooners
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Coral Princess

993 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 1,970

Crew: 900

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.19:1

Size: Medium

Departs From: Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, Fremantle, Dubai, Dover, Dover, Rome, Civitavecchia, Manhattan, Singapore

FEATURES:

Lotus Pool
Horizon Court
Photo Gallery
Atrium
Aerobics
Splash Pool
Photo Shop
Photo Kiosk
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Majestic Princess

647 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Sydney, Vancouver, Whittier, Auckland, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane

FEATURES:

Noodle Bar
Disco and Dancing
Wake View Bar
Outdoor Exercise Circuit
Private Gaming
Alfredo's Pizzeria
Fountain Pool Bar
SeaView Bar
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Regal Princess

1,696 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$57

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,560

Crew: 1,346

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.64:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Manhattan, Southampton, Southampton, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, St. Petersburg

FEATURES:

The Pastry Shop
Center Court
Lotus Spa & Salon
Retreat Pool
Tender Embarkation
The Piazza
The Shops of Princess
Allegro Dining Room
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Island Princess

1,166 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,214

Crew: 900

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.46:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Copenhagen, Sydney, Dubai

FEATURES:

Horizon Court
Churchill Lounge
Lawn Court
The Shops of Princess
Shore Excursions
Wine Tasting
Lido Pool
Lotus Bar
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Caribbean Princess

2,642 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,112

Crew: 1,200

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Quebec City

FEATURES:

Captain's Circle
Fitness Classes
Passenger Services
Planks BBQ
Pool
Sauna
Promenade Deck
The Shops of Princess
Hide Details

Princess Cruises

Sapphire Princess

976 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$64

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,670

Crew: 1,100

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.43:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland

FEATURES:

Horizon Court
Wheelhouse Bar
Fitness Classes
Promenade Galleria
Movies Under the Stars
Oasis Bar
Steam Room
Dancing Classes
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.