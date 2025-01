Review for a Arctic Cruise on M/S Sjoveien

The facts: M/S Sjøveien with 12 guests, 2 PolarQuest guides and the crew of the ship, Spitsbergen expedition cruise for 11 days Good things first: the ship and the crew were excellent. However, the PolarQuest guides had their mind only partially on service mode. It started that we were asked to meet at 18:00 at the dock. However, no one took care of us before 19:15 when the rest of the guests ...