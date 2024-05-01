I don’t often leave reviews, but this Canada & New England Fall Foliage Cruise by Pearl Seas Cruises was exceptional. We have cruised many times and this has been of one the best.
We had two great Cruise Directions, Kristen Lambert and Kirsta Stark, who made sure the cruise was entertaining with no problems. A special thanks to Kristen who was always there to address any concerns we had and ...
DEFINITELY NOT the luxury cruise as advertised. Feel very deceived at the promotional material.
Tired ( but extremely clean) old ship. Old furniture. Tacky, hokey decor. Skimpy towels which- which is such an easy fix.
Embarkation - Milwaukee. SOMEONE greeting the guests should be in a professional dress not ‘swab the deck attire. Having the crew professional dress night 3/4 into the cruise ...
We were on the 11 day great lakes cruise from Toronto to Milwaukee. Service was excellent at all levels. From the baggage handling at both ends to the room attendant to the dining staff, it was among the best we have ever had, and we travel a lot. The food was terrific with enough options to accommodate anyone. The excursions were well planned and coordinated. The rooms are larger than most ...
My wife and I travel a lot. This was our first trip with Pearl of the Seas. We were pampered at a level we have never experienced before. The food was great. Every meal was delicious, with variety, great proportions, tender meats, quality seafood and superb service. The table service was always prompt, accurate and friendly. The room service was also extraordinary. Excursions were fun, and ...
The Saint Lawrence Seaway Cruise, from Portland, Maine to Toronto was an awesome cruise just to relax, have fun with other guest and enjoy touring at each port.
Activities were planned each day for touring and for those who chose to stay on board the ship.
Every need and request was handled and the meals were delicious. The steaks were tender and the lobster was fresh!
There were a few ...
Loved the smaller ship without a pool, casino or kids. Very relaxing and the staff was excellent and very friendly. A couple of the excursions were just okay. Montreal and Toronto were just big cities and really didn’t see much or appreciate the cities because it was too crowded and we were stuck in traffic. No real sightseeing due to congestion. However most of the other excursions were ...
Cruising down the St. Lawrence River was a great lifetime experience for us. This was a 16 day cruise which we felt was a bit too long but did get the time to stop at several ports.
The quality of the entertainment was very low with the majority being 50s - 60s music. Since there is only one entertainment lounge there isn't much to do in the evening if not your type of music. Many evenings ...
This was our first cruise and found it an absolutly enjoyable experience. Every crew department was friendly, professional, quickly attentive, and verified our needs/requests were satisfactorily met. Our cabin was meticulously clean and cleaned throughout the 15 day cruise. The meals were gourmet quality. The port of call presentations were thorough and informative. I especially appreciated how ...
This was our first cruise, and we were eager to explore the Canadian Maritimes and St. Lawrence River region. We believe we are now spoiled for any other cruise experience. The safety, assistance, cabin, common spaces, hospitality staff, food, and entertainment were all top-notch. I was eating gourmet fish dishes twice a day for two weeks! The pastry chef made sure that each lunch and dinner was ...
Great Lakes Cruise. Ship size is almost perfect. Large enough for a diversity of people but small enough to feel comfortable. We had about 160 passengers on our cruise. The Crew was very experienced and worked like a team. Food was the best I have had on any cruise I have been on. Dining room was open seating and dinner was served from 5:30 to 8 to meet everyone’s requirements. The Room size ...