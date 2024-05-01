Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Pearl Mist

We were on the 11 day great lakes cruise from Toronto to Milwaukee. Service was excellent at all levels. From the baggage handling at both ends to the room attendant to the dining staff, it was among the best we have ever had, and we travel a lot. The food was terrific with enough options to accommodate anyone. The excursions were well planned and coordinated. The rooms are larger than most ...