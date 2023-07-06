Pearl Mist has only one dining room onboard (Deck 1) with all meals served during a single seating. The food is excellent, with the soups receiving especially high marks from everyone. Passengers are asked to select their lunch and dinner choices (from up to four options for appetizers, main course and dessert) at breakfast so the chef will know how much needs to be prepared ahead of time. You are not locked into your choice if later you're in the mood for something different.

The chef is very flexible and can modify most recipes to serve just about any dietary restriction. Waiters are quick to learn who is on a low-salt diet, who is gluten-free, etc. to ensure everyone is taken care of. The chef will also prepare a separate meal if none of the items on the menu appeal. Lunch and dinner include an appetizer, entree and dessert. There is always a vegetarian appetizer and entree option.

Breakfast hours can vary depending on the day's port stop, but are usually between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.. A buffet table provides fresh fruit, cottage cheese, yogurt and pastries. Off the menu, you'll find a variety of breakfast staples including made-to-order omelets, quiches, French toast, pancakes (don't miss the chocolate chip pancakes!) and waffles.

As with breakfast, lunch hours vary depending on the day's port schedule but typically run from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Most days there are two choices for appetizer and three to four for entrees and dessert. Appetizers might include cream of asparagus soup, steamed mussels, spinach salad with roasted strawberries or grilled Portobello mushroom salad, among others. Entree choices might include grilled sliced steak bruschetta salad, grilled chicken breast sandwich, rosemary garlic seared breast of chicken, minted lamb burger, marinated eggplant cutlet or wild rice-filled red pepper, among many other choices. Desert options typically include one or two types of cake or pie and various types of puddings or berry dishes; a selection of ice cream and sorbet is also always available. Free wine and beer are available during lunch.

Dinner service begins at 6:30 p.m. and passengers can wander in any time before 7:30. Passengers can choose from three appetizer and dessert choices and four entree choices at every dinner. Appetizer choices might include potato and leek soup, Canadian lobster bisque, roasted beet salad or oysters Rockefeller, among others. Entrees on offer may include grilled New York strip steak, grilled fillet of mahi-mahi, lobster Thermidor, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin or mushroom-asparagus cobbler, among many other dishes. As with lunch, desert options include cakes, pies, berry dishes and ice-cream and sorbet. Free wine and beer are available during dinner.

Passengers can also choose to have any meal delivered to their cabin by room service. There are no menus in the room; just call reception and order from the day's menu.

During the day, passengers can stop by both the Atlantic and Pacific Lounges for free soft drinks, bottled water, tea, coffee and snacks (bagged chips, pretzels, nuts, etc.). Warm cookies are laid out beginning at 10 a.m.