Entertainment & Activities

You won't find any bells and whistles on Pearl Mist. Daytime fun is restricted to destination lectures, board or card games and chats with new friends (naps are popular too). Evening entertainment typically consists of a single musical act.

Theater

There is no theater onboard Pearl Mist. Day and nighttime entertainment are located in either the Atlantic or Pacific Lounge.

Daily Fun

On most itineraries, Pearl Mist stops in a new port every day, leaving little time for daytime onboard activity. Before or after the daily port call, passengers can attend a talk by an expert on the area's geography, culture and political history.

Other afternoon activities might include bingo (we had bingo once on our 11-night sailing), a golf putting challenge, trivia, arts and crafts and, in the Caribbean, the occasional sun deck game.

The ship's small bridge also is open for passengers to tour once or twice per cruise.

At Night

Evening entertainment begins at 8:30 p.m. and winds down before 10. Most evenings a musical act is scheduled; throughout the course of a typical sailing there will be four or five acts, with most staying onboard for two to three nights. The best acts tend to be local musicians from the ship's ports playing area favorites or original pieces (maritime shanties in the Canadian Maritimes or calypso in the Caribbean). Other groups may play sing-along favorites from the '60s through '80s. Free popcorn and root beer floats are handed out during the nightly shows.

On the rare evening a musical act is not scheduled, evening entertainment may be a destination lecture or a traditional cruise ship stage game like the Not So Newlywed Game.

Pearl Mist Bars and Lounges

Pearl Mist offers passengers three inside lounges, plus one outdoor lounge. The two largest lounges (Atlantic and Pacific) are always full of snacks, soft drinks and coffee.

Atlantic Lounge (Deck 2, forward): This roomy, comfortable lounge is the main hub of activity on the ship. Daytime lectures are presented here, as is most nighttime entertainment. (Watch out for the super comfy sofas as you may find yourself nodding off instead of singing along!) The all-important evening briefing of the next day's itinerary is also held here. When the lounge is not in use for an organized activity, passengers often congregate here to chat or read a book.

The daily 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour is split between this lounge and the Pacific Lounge. During the cocktail hour, free wine, beer and cocktails are served, as are a variety of hors d'oeuvres.

Pacific Lounge (Deck 4, forward): A bit smaller than the Atlantic Lounge, the Pacific Lounge is usually the quieter option for passengers to read a book or play cards with friends. The Pacific Lounge is also the location of the very popular espresso and cappuccino machine.

Both lounges are ringed on three sides with open windows for great outdoor views; you'll always find a few free sets of binoculars for bird watching or whale sighting.

Coral Lounge (Deck 5, forward): A tiny lounge, named for its color scheme, the Coral Lounge has one bridge table, a comfy sofa and a couple of chairs for quiet reading. There's no drink or food service. A free-to-use Internet-connected computer is also available for passengers who want to check their email or surf the Web. The lounge is not ideal for outdoor views as two sides abut the outdoor fitness area.

Lido Lounge (Deck 5, aft): Located outdoors, the Lido Lounge offers a mix of sitting and rocking chairs, plus cushy wicker sofas. On a warm day it's a quieter option than the sun deck but there is little shade.

Caribbean Lounge/Midship Lounge: Technically, there are two additional lounges on Pearl Mist but they are not used as public spaces. Both are tiny spaces on Deck 3 located across the narrow hall from each other. The door to the midship lounge was kept closed on our sailing and used to store items like wheelchairs. The Caribbean Lounge (truly, a misnomer if there ever was one) is vestibule-like open square space most commonly used for disembarkation.

Pearl Mist Outside Recreation

Pools

Pearl Mist does not have a swimming pool or hot tub onboard.

Recreation

There is a small putting green on Deck 6. Ask at reception for putting irons and golf balls.

Sun Deck

The official "sun deck" is located on Deck 6, but sun worshippers can also find space on Deck 4 (aft) and in the outdoor Lido Lounge on Deck 5 (aft). Two awnings on the Deck 6 sun deck provide ample shade, and passengers can choose from a mix of lounge chairs, sitting and rocking chairs and cushy wicker armchairs, love seats and sofas.

Pearl Mist Services

Pearl Mist's only passenger service desk is located on Deck 1 near the restaurant; the reception desk opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m. The hotel director can be reached after hours by phone in case of an emergency. A nurse is onboard at all times to help with any medical troubles.

You'll also find the cruise director or assistant cruise director at a desk nearby much of the time. Passengers interested in booking a future cruise with Pearl Seas Cruises can reach out to the cruise director at any time.

The ship's cozy library on Deck 4 offers a selection of fiction and nonfiction books. All items are free for passengers to borrow on a trust system. There are also board games and a small selection of DVDs. Four super-comfy chairs and a sofa make for great reading spots.

Two Internet-connected computer terminals are in the library (a third is in the Coral Lounge). Passengers may use as much Internet on the public computers as they like. Wi-Fi also is available in passenger cabins. Every device gets an hour (for continuous use only) of free Internet a day; it's $2 for an hour after that. Internet speeds seem to vary by the minute and by passenger. Some passengers never had a problem, while others could barely connect. Be prepared for slow Internet, especially during peak hours.

Pearl Mist also offers passengers free laundry service, though that fact is not communicated in any brochures or during the first-day-onboard talk. Just tell your room steward what you'd like to have cleaned and it will be taken care of, usually within 24 hours.

Pearl Mist has one elevator, providing access to Decks 1 to 5.