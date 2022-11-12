"The Motu near Taha'a was also a great day and the staff of Paul Gauguin excelled themselves.The Paul Gauguin is a smaller cruise ship which enables it to go places where the large vessels can't...."Read More
This was our first time on PG and a small ship.
Our trip was booked with a TA and booked thru PG using their suggestions. We flew into LAX and stayed overnight then flew to Tahiti PPT via Air Tahiti Nui.
The biggest problem we encountered was once we got to PPT and thru Immigration we did not know where to meet our transport. We went outside after getting our bags and searched around all ...
I have been dreaming about a trip to French Polynesia since I was a teenager (I am now 65) so my expectations were high. Paul Gauguin exceeded my expectations and totally blew me away with the exceptional service by the entire crew and staff. Everyone greeted you with a warm welcome and smile every time they say you; at restaurants, lounges, on the stairwell and in the hallways. The restaurant ...
The Paul Gauguin is a smaller cruise ship which enables it to go places where the large vessels can't.
Although it is nearly 40 years old a major refurb in 2021 was done well and has since been maintained so the ship overall, cabins and public areas present very well.
The scenery is spectacular particularly viewed from the pool deck with Pina Colada in hand.
Staff are well trained apart ...
After going to Hawaii yearly for 10 years for a medical meeting French Polynesia has been on our bucket list for some time. What better time to go than Paul Guaguin’s and our 25th anniversary
Thank you all for your recommendations which undoubtedly added to the value and peace of mind in planning this adventure
10 Day Tuomotus/Society island cruise 1-21 through 2-3-2024
Day 1. ...
From the very second our taxi dropped us off at the cruise port in Papeete, we were blown away at the services. Friendly greetings, clear and concise directions on how to board and a person at every turn pointing you in right direction.
Champagne greeting with the cruise host and then a little presentation and then to our room and our luggage was already there as well as a fully stocked ...
I had researched this cruise for 3 years and I knew the ship was 25 years old this year so we expected an older ship. However, upon arrival, we were greeted with the kindest smiles and a beautiful ship that was recently remodeled. We stayed on Deck 4 with a window view, which was perfect for us as we were hardly ever in the room. We spent lots of time by the pool. We went directly to the spa and ...
We were excited to take this smaller cruise ship in the French Polynesia Islands and had read many reviews indicating what a luxury cruise line this was with excellent cuisine and more intimate since the ship is smaller. The staff working onboard are terrific and attentive to every detail. The ship itself is beautiful with updated decor making this very appealing, especially since this is an ...
We were a party of three on the 14 day Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands trip. As previous Ponant passengers (Antarctica and the Kimberley), we felt that this trip was more akin to a Ponant "expedition", the format of which we absolutely love.
We can't speak highly enough of our experience on this expedition. While our stateroom on the PG was a tiny bit dated (dark wood instead of the ...
My spouse and I have cruised with 8 different cruise lines and we agree Paul Gauguin has been the most overrated based on critic and passenger reviews we read prior to booking and also the most overpriced. First of all, the ship itself is quite tired/dated looking both inside and out, therefore needs a complete makeover. On a positive note, it’s clearly an older ship thus the rooms and bathrooms ...
We have just finished the Paul Gauguin 7 day Society Islands cruise. It was a very disappointing experience for many reasons. Firstly, the ship is old, and although the public areas have had a tasteful refit, the cabins, and specifically the bathrooms are dreadful. Replacing a shower curtain over a bath with a static glass panel, so that you have to lean right in to turn on and adjust the water ...