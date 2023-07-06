There are eight types of cabins: Penthouse, Suites, Superior Deluxe Balconies, Superior Balcony, Balcony, Outside, Inside and Singles. The Singles (18 in total) were added in the April 2013 refit (12 outside and six inside). Twenty-three cabins are wheelchair accessible.

Room sizes range from 130 square feet (Singles), 160 square feet (Insides) to 173 square feet for Outside cabins. Superior Deluxe Balcony cabins are 314 square feet (which includes a 42 square foot balcony) and Balcony Cabins are 233 square feet (which includes a 40 square foot balcony or, in some cases, a 72 square foot balcony). Suites come in at 503 square feet (with a 102 square foot balcony) and Penthouses are 742 square feet (with a 216 square foot balcony).

The colour palette throughout varies from a warm burgundy (carpets) contrasted with cream-coloured walls, with darker wood fixtures. There is lots of contemporary art on the walls. All cabins come with tea-and-coffee-making facilities -- look out for the kettles, jugs and cups by designer Nick Munro, who has also made his mark on the cutlery, vases and other items around the ship -- with a good selection of different teas. All cabins also have empty mini-bars and flat-screen TVs, which are interactive, so you can check your bill, watch the ship cam or order a movie, which are charged at a very reasonable £1.99 and can be paused, saved and rewound.

All cabins are made up in the morning and have a nightly turndown service. Note that all plug sockets are UK three-pin so if you are a US or European passenger you will need to bring adaptors. All bathrooms across all categories have a bottle of shampoo and shower gel from The White Company. Showers have clingy curtains.

Inside: Despite being only 160 square feet, do not feel cramped at all. They have two lower beds that are convertible to a king-size bed, two small bedside tables and a writing desk with a TV. There is a wardrobe area with plenty of hanging space and a set of drawers. The bathroom is small, with a shower, or shower over bath, and toilet plus a hairdryer.

Outside cabins have two lower beds that are convertible to a king-size bed with wardrobe and drawer space. The bathroom has a shower, or shower over bath, and toilet. There is a writing desk and TV. Outside cabins may have a window or porthole.

Balcony: Balcony cabins have two beds convertible to a king, bathroom with shower over bath or shower only; a coffee table and a small desk with a chair and a small cupboard where you'll find the tea and coffee. There are sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. The bathroom has a shower, or shower over bath, and toilet. (It is worth noting that if you like a big balcony book a Balcony cabin on C Deck, as they have a much larger balcony than those on other decks -- 72 square feet compared to 40 square feet).

Superior Deluxe: These cabins on Deck 9 give a real feeling of space with a wrap around desk, living room area with a sofa, table and space for two chairs; two TVs (one for the living area, one for the bedroom), a bathroom with a tub, and a big balcony, wide enough and long enough for two loungers a chair and a small table. There is a wardrobe area just outside the bathroom, with plenty of hanging and storing space for suitcases and clothes. Ventura has a lovely touch for those in Superior Deluxe Balcony cabins and above: an atlas and a pair of binoculars.

The bathrooms have a decent-sized tub, which is always a treat, and a shower; White Company products are in plastic bottles and there is a combined shower gel and shampoo dispenser in the shower. There is a single basin and an electric razor outlet.

Suites: All suite passengers enjoy the following special touches: Butler service, daily canapes, magazine and newspaper selection, Senseo coffee machine with complimentary dark, medium and decaf pods included, bathrobes and slippers, a fruit basket (where available), flowers, chocolate and champagne on arrival. Suite passengers can also take breakfast in The White Room if they wish (sea days 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. port days 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.).

There are 24 suites across decks, all of which have the following features: A separate living room with corner sofa convertible to single sofa bed, table and chairs; a dining table which can seta four; DVD player, flat screen TV, MP3 compatible music player; floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading to balcony with table, chairs and footstool. The bedroom is not much bigger than the bed, but does have separate balcony access and a dressing area off the bedroom, with an iron and ironing board and trouser press.The bathroom has a full size whirlpool bath, a separate shower (in most cases), and White Company products.

There are two Penthouse Suites, side by side on Deck 12 right at the aft of the ship.

As this ship is targeted at families, a large number of cabins have sofas that convert into a bed for a third person, or sofa beds and beds that pull down from the ceiling that will hold up to four people.

Family: Two AE grade suites at the forward end of Deck 9 sleep six in two bedrooms. There is a main living area leading out to a wrap around balcony; a master bedroom and a smaller bedroom with two beds that come down from the ceiling, as well as a separate shower room.