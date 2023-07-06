Art has been commissioned from British artists for all the cabins and contributes to the overall contemporary look. The decor embraces beige, cream and chocolate tones, so nobody could accuse designers Richmond International of creating something garish./p>

All cabins have tea and coffee making facilities, a fridge, safe and flat screen TVs, which vary in size. Oddly the TVs are not interactive, so you can't check your bill or book restaurants via the TV. You can order movies on demand, watch UK TV shows and listen to cruise radio. There also five live TV channels: BBC World News, Sky News, Sky Sports News, a Sports Channel and a lifestyle channel.

Plug sockets are plentiful and UK three-pin. All the rooms are climate controlled, so you can adjust the temperature -- though you can't turn off the air-conditioning.

Despite some concern, the balconies are not as small as many people feared -- they comfortably house two chairs, with plenty of space on either side, and a small table and foot stool.

Bathrooms all have glass shower screens, consigning clingy curtains to the dustbins of history (at least, we hope so). Bathroom products come courtesy of the White Company and include bottles of shampoo, shower gel and hand lotion, as well as a fixed dispenser in the shower. As with the cabins, the shower rooms have been well thought out, with two shelves to place toiletries. The only omission is a recessed space for the soap bar.

Unlike on some of P&O's other ships, there are no dedicated family cabins. You'll either have to plump for a suite or a Super Deluxe cabin, or book two beside each other (there are no interconnecting cabins). Or you could cram into a four-berth inside cabin, which has beds that come down from the walls. (The balcony cabins do not come in three- or four-berth configurations.)

Thirty-eight Disabled Cabins come with a specially designed bathroom and extra-wide doors.

Inside: Interior cabins feature a small corridor, two beds (or one pushed together), walk-in wardrobe, desk, TV, chair and coffee table. A number have beds that come down from the walls, so you could fit four. Insides measure 161 to 170 square feet.

Balcony: All of Britannia's outside cabins have a balcony. There are two single beds, which can be converted into a double; two bedside tables, a desk, chair and a small coffee table. The 'walk-in' wardrobe is just the space beside the bathroom -- there's no door -- and it has plenty of hanging space, shelves and a safe. There is a large flat-screen TV in front of the bed. Balcony cabins are 212 square feet with a 36-square-foot balcony.

Minisuite: Minisuites on Britannia are called Super Deluxe cabins. The bedroom area is exactly the same as an outside cabin; the difference comes in the living area, which is neatly divided by a curtain, making these cabins perfect for families. There is a sofa-bed, coffee table, two chairs, a large desk and another TV. You also get Champagne and chocolates on arrival, fresh fruit, canapes on the first and last formal nights and a pair of binoculars and a bathrobe and slippers (for onboard use). Superior deluxe cabins are 281 square feet with a 36-square-foot balcony.

Suites: The majority of the suites are on Deck 14, with two aft and two forward suites each on Deck 11 and Deck 12. All of the corridor suites (as opposed to the aft or corner suites), are laid out with a living room with a sofa-bed, two chairs and a coffee table and a room divider, which is taken up mainly by a giant TV. There is also a coffee machine as well as a kettle and a fridge.

The bedroom consists of a big double bed, two bedside tables, a desk and a large TV. There are six wardrobes, so plenty of hanging space. The bathroom consists of a separate cloakroom, accessed from the living room area, and a bathroom/shower area, accessed from the bedroom. The bathroom is stunning: all marble and chrome, with a separate shower and a whirlpool bath. You also get larger sizes of White Company products.

All the suites are butler-serviced and receive the following extras: Champagne and a box of chocolates on arrival, a bottle of water, fresh fruit and canapes daily, a pair of binoculars, exclusive access to breakfast in Epicurean and priority tender passes.

The balcony stretches the length of the rooms so there is plenty of space for sun loungers and deck chairs.

The difference between the aft suites and other suites are a wider balcony, and with the forward suites you get a longer balcony. The basic layout and amenities of the room are the same. All suites are 382 square feet with a 72-square-foot balcony.

Single: Britannia offers 12 single inside cabins and 15 single balcony cabins. Inside single cabins measure 134 square feet and are square in shape with a single bed, a bedside cabinet, a wardrobe with three doors, a desk and a chair. There is a small, wall-mounted flat screen TV. The single balcony cabins have the same square footage (just with an added 36-square-foot balcony), and have been really well thought out to maximize space. You enter via a short 'corridor' (really just the space alongside the bathroom), and you are met with a room divider, which acts as the back of the bed, but also divides the room neatly. These also have a triple-length wardrobe, a desk and a chair. The shower rooms and the balconies in both single cabin categories are exactly the same as double rooms.