The accommodation does not feel as fresh as the decor that runs through the ship's public spaces. The rooms are a melange of brown, beige and light wood trimming. That being said, all cabins are well appointed with British three-point plug sockets, a fully stocked mini-bar, safe, kettle (with tea and coffee), writing desk and a hair dryer. There are also small TVs, which could do with being updated, although you can access your bill through them. Each cabin also includes plenty of drawer and wardrobe space. A large bottle of mineral water is provided upon arrival but only the suites will get this replenished.

The spotless bathrooms also have plenty of storage (including a rack of shelves to the right of the large mirror) and are supplied with cosmetics from the White Company, which is a nice touch. Shampoo, conditioner and body lotion, as well as a shower cap and soap are included. There is also a large bottle of White Company shower gel attached to the wall inside the decent power shower. However, the clingy curtain isn'’t sturdy enough to stop the bathroom flooding.

Interior: Inside cabins range from 137-181 square feet. They typically come with two single beds running flush to each wall, separated by two bedside tables. However, the beds can be joined up if requested. Above the bed on the wall is a large mirror, which helps make the rooms seem far bigger.

Oceanview: While also ranging from 137-181 square feet benefit from a picture window in place of the interior cabins' large mirrors. The beds can be joined up to create a king-sized bed.

Balcony: Space starts to become more abundant with Azura's balcony cabins (178-317 square feet, including balcony). They benefit from also having a sitting area with chair and table next to the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. However, be warned that some of the ship's balconies are overlooked. All balconies have also been installed with an ugly green webbing to stop passengers slipping. It's safer but doesn't fit in with the idea of a glamourous cruise.

Suite: The best cabins onboard Azura range from 449 to 753 square feet including a large balcony. All of these cabins come with optional butler service as well as other benefits, such as magazines, a fruit bowl, mineral water, flowers, Champagne and chocolates on arrival as well as daily canapes. Bathrooms include a whirlpool bath as well as a shower with glass door while the bigger layout means that well-heeled passengers also benefit from having their own lounge with dining table.

The biggest cabins are the two penthouse suites, which include a sofa, armchairs and a dining table. The entrance to the bedroom is framed by heavy curtains too, which is a nice touch and gives the room a more luxurious feel.

Accessible: Azura has 31 adapted cabins for wheelchair users, which are usefully situated close to the lifts.

Family: There are also family suites available -- where a balcony cabin and an inside can be connected to sleep a maximum of six guests.

Single: Azura has six inside and 12 outside single cabins, which are located on Deck 6 by the casino.