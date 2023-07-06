Suites have a magazine and newspaper selection, atlas and binoculars. A fruit basket, mineral water, flowers, champagne and chocolates are provided on arrival.

There are 16 wheelchair accessible cabins, well fitted for the disabled passenger and mostly close to lifts.

Bathrooms are supplied with shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, body lotion, tissues, shaver point and ample towels including large bath/pool towels and all have hair dryers. There is plenty of storage space for personal items. All suites have bath and shower. Inside cabins have shower. All outside cabins and balcony cabins have bath or mini bath and shower, apart from the following categories which have shower only: JB, LC, OA, OB, OC and OD.

Interior: Inside cabins have a large mirror instead of a window and measure approximately 137 - 181 square feet. They have wardrobe and door space and two lower beds which are convertible to a king-size bed. The bathroom has a shower and WC. There is a vanity/writing desk, TV, radio, telephone, safe, and tea and coffee making facilities. Mineral water and a pamper pack, containing shampoo, conditioner, moisturising lotion, soap and a shower cap, are provided on arrival.

Oceanview: Standard outside cabins have a picture window or portholes and measure approximately 137 - 181 square feet. They have wardrobe and drawer space and two lower beds which are convertible to a king-size bed. The bathroom has a shower, or shower over bath, and WC. There is a vanity/writing desk, TV, radio, telephone, safe, and tea and coffee making facilities. Arrivals are offered mineral water and a pamper pack.

Balcony: Balcony cabins measure from 178 - 237 square feet, including a 36 square feet balcony. They have two lower beds which can be converted to a king-size. Bathrooms have a bath with shower or shower only, and WC. There is an ironing board, trouser press and hair dryer. There is a chair and table, TV, radio, telephone, writing desk, refrigerator, tea and coffee making facilities and a safe. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors lead to the balcony. Arrivals are offered mineral water and a pamper pack. Deluxe balcony cabins are provided with an atlas and binoculars and the balcony measures 39 square feet. Our balcony cabin on A Deck had twin beds, a two-seater sofa and coffee table, dressing table with large mirror, excellent lighting and concealed shelves on either side. Drawer and cupboard space was ample and well distributed. The balcony, which showed signs of wear on the side of the ship, had two chairs and a table.

Mini suites: Mini suites measure from 368 - 384 square feet, including a balcony of 57 square feet. They have a separate bedroom area with two lower beds which can be converted to a king-size. Bathrooms have a whirlpool bath, shower, twin basin vanity unit and WC, plus a luxurious pamper pack - with additional items including bath and shower gel, a vanity kit, mending kit and shoe mitt - bathrobe and slippers. There is an iron and ironing board, trouser press and hair dryer. The suites include a sofa, chair and table, TV and DVD player, radio, telephone, writing desk, tea and coffee making facilities, safe and refrigerator. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to the balcony with chairs and a table.

Suites: Suites measure from 449 - 753 square feet, including a 75 square feet balcony. The suites have two lower beds which can be converted to a king-size. Bathrooms have a whirlpool bath, shower and WC, plus a luxurious pamper pack, bathrobe and slippers. There is a walk-in dressing area with iron and ironing board, trouser press and hair dryer. The lounge has a sofa and chairs plus a dining table and chairs, and a TV, mini stereo, radio, telephone, writing desk, refrigerator, tea and coffee making facilities and a safe. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead to the balcony with loungers, chairs and table. Suites have an optional butler service.

Penthouse Suites: Upper level Penthouse Suites measure approximately 362 square feet, including a 72 square feet balcony. The lower level suites are approximately 575 square feet, including a 72 square feet balcony. They have a spiral staircase leading to the upper level bedroom containing two single beds that are electronically adjustable to create a king-size bed. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors lead to the balcony with table and chairs. Bathrooms have a whirlpool bath, shower and WC plus a luxurious pamper pack, bathrobe and slippers. There is a walk-in dressing area with iron and ironing board, trouser press and hair dryer, and a guest cloakroom. The lounge has an L-shaped sofa and armchairs plus dining table and chairs and a bar area, with stereo system. Penthouse Suites have a butler service, magazine and newspaper selection, atlas and binoculars. The Piano Suite has a baby grand, and the Library Suite is stocked with books.