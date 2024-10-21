"Smoking area - This is dire, (we are smokers) yes we accept some people do not like smoking, but to provide only 34 chairs for a ship of 5200, in a covered area away from everyone in a forgotten part of the ship is NOT the answer.The current area is totally unacceptable and EVERY smoker I spoke to will never return to this ship despite the good parts of the review...."Read More
If the decorations weren’t up you wouldn’t know it was a Christmas cruise. Zero Christmas vibe, absolute non event. I’ll never do a Christmas cruise again.
The lack of menu variety in restaurants was disappointing (variety is to be had in the number of restaurants rather than the individual menus so choose your venue wisely). We found the Epicurean more like the previously included MDR, it was ...
My wife and I previously enjoyed this cruise in January 2024. When I booked again, I was pleased to see that the stop at the Dominican Republic had been omitted. This time, we celebrated my wife’s 60th birthday with our daughters, her siblings, and my cousin and his wife. Nine out of twelve in our group were first-timers. The destinations were wonderful, and the food and staff were excellent, ...
For me travelling on P & O Arivia was purely a money making exercise for P & O. Wifi £!2+ per day. I refused to pay for this service as I can jump on public transport in the UK and get free Wifi. The tours P & O organised were a rip off. They were x2 the price the tour operator were charging on the islands. My friends got cought in this trap and had paid P & O before hand for their tour. It ...
We had a wonderful time onboard Ariva. Although it's a large ship, it never felt crowded. We never queued for anything for more than a few minutes, the virtual queues on the My Holiday App are really good.
We ate in the main dining rooms mostly, but also enjoyed Green & Co, Sindhu, 6th Street Diner, and Olive Grove - all were excellent with plenty of choices (I'm a vegetarian). The food was ...
We have cruised extensively with numerous companies. We did Arvia last year in the Caribbean and we were disappointed. Decided to give it another go as the itinerary was much improved. The ports were really enjoyable. The ship is lovely and well kept. The staff are mostly fantastic. The ships entertainment is average at best. Sky dome acoustics for shows is dreadful and seating reminiscent of ...
This was our 47th cruise, having sailed many ships on different lines over the years. I’ll firstly start off by saying Arvia is indeed a beautiful ship, and kept extremely well and clean. We spent a week onboard at the beginning of December sailing from Antigua to Barbados. There are a lot of issues with how the ship is being operated, which is all far from our usual P&O Cruises experience. ...
I enjoyed reading these reviews before my cruise, so thought I would add my own. Firstly though, can I comment on the recurring "It's Butlins at sea!" trope. Unlike, I suspect, those who've said this, I have actually been to Butlins. Arvia is nothing like Butlins!
OK, that off my chest, what was it like. It's a bigger ship than I've been on before. It never felt anything like 5K passengers ...
I have been on 6 cruises before trying this cruise with P&O-Ariva. 1st & last time for me & my party And of 8. If none of the below bothers you then go ahead & book.
1.Each time we asked a question staff a question we were told to read the small print or read the daily newsletter.
2.There was hardly any happy staff onboard the ship probably exhausted, I feel there was lack of staff ...
I'm not by nature a complainer, and seeing some of the reviews of this ship have surprised me. 'No turn down service' you are adults for heavens sake!
This was our second P&O cruise, and as with the first the flights, transfers and embarkation were spot on. No lengthy queues or unnecessary admin. We has a 3-4 hour wait for luggage but to be fair they are lugging hundreds of cases from the plane ...
Staff was very rude and unhelpful, trying to get a drink was just a joke, having to wait 10-15 mins every time you ordered, food was not up to the usual standards that you get on the ventura or iona, trying to get into some of the restaurants was a joke being told that you don't have to book a table and then when you arrive you get turned away and told that they fully booked up and come back ...