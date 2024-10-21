Towel Mouse from our cabin guy
Featured Review
not good enough
"Smoking area - This is dire, (we are smokers) yes we accept some people do not like smoking, but to provide only 34 chairs for a ship of 5200, in a covered area away from everyone in a forgotten part of the ship is NOT the answer.The current area is totally unacceptable and EVERY smoker I spoke to will never return to this ship despite the good parts of the review...."Read More
Chin00k47 avatar

Chin00k47

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Poor Christmas holiday for premium price

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Charlie19760
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If the decorations weren’t up you wouldn’t know it was a Christmas cruise. Zero Christmas vibe, absolute non event. I’ll never do a Christmas cruise again. The lack of menu variety in restaurants was disappointing (variety is to be had in the number of restaurants rather than the individual menus so choose your venue wisely). We found the Epicurean more like the previously included MDR, it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
StormyNorm
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I previously enjoyed this cruise in January 2024. When I booked again, I was pleased to see that the stop at the Dominican Republic had been omitted. This time, we celebrated my wife’s 60th birthday with our daughters, her siblings, and my cousin and his wife. Nine out of twelve in our group were first-timers. The destinations were wonderful, and the food and staff were excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Ursee
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For me travelling on P & O Arivia was purely a money making exercise for P & O. Wifi £!2+ per day. I refused to pay for this service as I can jump on public transport in the UK and get free Wifi. The tours P & O organised were a rip off. They were x2 the price the tour operator were charging on the islands. My friends got cought in this trap and had paid P & O before hand for their tour. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Wonderful experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Sahara1601
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We had a wonderful time onboard Ariva. Although it's a large ship, it never felt crowded. We never queued for anything for more than a few minutes, the virtual queues on the My Holiday App are really good. We ate in the main dining rooms mostly, but also enjoyed Green & Co, Sindhu, 6th Street Diner, and Olive Grove - all were excellent with plenty of choices (I'm a vegetarian). The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not even average.......

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Sjd8
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised extensively with numerous companies. We did Arvia last year in the Caribbean and we were disappointed. Decided to give it another go as the itinerary was much improved. The ports were really enjoyable. The ship is lovely and well kept. The staff are mostly fantastic. The ships entertainment is average at best. Sky dome acoustics for shows is dreadful and seating reminiscent of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

it really is bad

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
lmcgowan82
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our 47th cruise, having sailed many ships on different lines over the years. I’ll firstly start off by saying Arvia is indeed a beautiful ship, and kept extremely well and clean. We spent a week onboard at the beginning of December sailing from Antigua to Barbados. There are a lot of issues with how the ship is being operated, which is all far from our usual P&O Cruises experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Great ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Lando Cakes
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I enjoyed reading these reviews before my cruise, so thought I would add my own. Firstly though, can I comment on the recurring "It's Butlins at sea!" trope. Unlike, I suspect, those who've said this, I have actually been to Butlins. Arvia is nothing like Butlins! OK, that off my chest, what was it like. It's a bigger ship than I've been on before. It never felt anything like 5K passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

P&O Cruises-Ship Ariva -Not for us Arvia

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Davis-London
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on 6 cruises before trying this cruise with P&O-Ariva. 1st & last time for me & my party And of 8. If none of the below bothers you then go ahead & book. 1.Each time we asked a question staff a question we were told to read the small print or read the daily newsletter. 2.There was hardly any happy staff onboard the ship probably exhausted, I feel there was lack of staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Wonderful.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
SteveP1167
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I'm not by nature a complainer, and seeing some of the reviews of this ship have surprised me. 'No turn down service' you are adults for heavens sake! This was our second P&O cruise, and as with the first the flights, transfers and embarkation were spot on. No lengthy queues or unnecessary admin. We has a 3-4 hour wait for luggage but to be fair they are lugging hundreds of cases from the plane ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Rude staff

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Mr mjw
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Staff was very rude and unhelpful, trying to get a drink was just a joke, having to wait 10-15 mins every time you ordered, food was not up to the usual standards that you get on the ventura or iona, trying to get into some of the restaurants was a joke being told that you don't have to book a table and then when you arrive you get turned away and told that they fully booked up and come back ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

