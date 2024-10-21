Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Arvia

Staff was very rude and unhelpful, trying to get a drink was just a joke, having to wait 10-15 mins every time you ordered, food was not up to the usual standards that you get on the ventura or iona, trying to get into some of the restaurants was a joke being told that you don't have to book a table and then when you arrive you get turned away and told that they fully booked up and come back ...