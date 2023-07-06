The line's nightly turndown service has been discontinued.

What to Expect in Cabins on Arvia Cruise Ship

There are generally three types of cabins on Arvia -- Inside, Outside and Balcony cabins.

Expect everything you would expect in a hotel room, just in a smaller space. All of Arvia's cabins have a double bed that can be divided into two (single accommodation aside), an interactive TV, as well as a fridge, sofa, vanity, stool, hairdryer and towelling robes. There are USB charging sockets craftily hidden within the bedside lights as well as ample British plug sockets available in the vanity area. The wardrobe is a mix of hanging space and shelves, with a safe hidden in one of these units. Every cabin has a good amount of under-bed storage space as well as tea and coffee-making facilities, including P&O Cruises' trademark PG Tips tea bags.

Arvia has 55 wheelchair accessible cabins.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Arvia Cruise Ship

Arvia has 57 percent more Balcony cabins than sister ship Iona, some of which are Deluxe Balcony cabins which have nearly has much space as a suite.

If your budget stretches to it, however, it's worth splurging on one of the 32 Conservatory Mini-Suites. These cabins consist of four compartments: the bedroom, the lounge, a conservatory and a deeper-than-usual balcony, in that order. The conservatory is a sumptuous space. You can open the doors from here to the balcony, making the cabin feel even more light and breezy. Extras include a world atlas, binoculars and a live orchid. This is also a good option for families as you can draw the curtains to close off the conservatory from the main cabin which is handy if you’re travelling with a young child and want to continue your evening after you’ve put them to bed. One thing the Conservatory Mini-Suites haven't got right, however, is the placement of the full-length mirror on the wardrobe. It’s so close to the bed that it’s impossible to stand in front of.

Other in-suite perks include the provision of a large umbrella.

For the ultimate splurge there are 24 regular suites which come with a personal butler service, a whirlpool bath, free room service, welcome chocolates and Champagne, fresh fruit and canapes on embarkation and Celebration Nights. Also included for suite guests is breakfast in the specialty Epicurean restaurant. Any other guest wishing to breakfast here must pay a small fee.

There are two family suites which sleep four on Deck 8, though these do not have balconies or baths.

Top tip: Book your Conservatory Mini-suite or Balcony cabin on Deck 9 or higher. All balconies on Deck 8 are overlooked by the busy Promenade Deck which, as well as being a privacy issue, means that you lose your connection with the ocean. The sea can barely be seen from the balconies of most Deck 8 cabins at the front of the ship.

Cabin Bathrooms on Arvia Cruise Ship

Bathrooms of all standard cabins have a shower with glass doors and a clothesline for drying. There is a single basin with a fixed soap dispenser and ample storage on the above-sink shelving unit. You’ll find fixed dispensers of generic liquid soap and shampoo in the shower cubicle with shower caps and moisturising body lotion available on request.

Toiletries in mini-suites and suites are high-end and come from The White Company. Guests of suites are gifted a box of White Company goodies which can be used in the room as well as taken home afterwards.

All bathrooms come with handy night lights.

Cabins to avoid on Arvia Cruise Ship

Unless you like being seen or chatted to by fellow passengers as you relax on your private balcony, don't book any Balcony cabin on the Promenade Deck.

A Pick of our Favourite Cabins on Arvia Cruise Ship

Budget: Arvia's inside cabins (there are 856 in total) are great for the budget traveller with some of them accommodating up to four people.

Splash: Arvia's 32 Conservatory Mini-Suites are worth the splash -- they’re stunning rooms with a unique design.

Splurge: If your budget stretches to it, splurge on one of Arvia's butler-service suites which come with all the bells and whistles.

Families: There are two spacious Sea-view Family Suites (sleeping four) on the Promenade Deck. Please note that they come with a shower, not a bath tub.