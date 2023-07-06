The new cabins are the highest on the ship and occupy part of the Sun Deck (Deck 10). They include 14 deluxe balcony cabins, seven inside cabins (three double and two single), two single balcony cabins and one minisuite. In keeping with the rest of the cabins they are decorated in understated and tasteful tones of cream, gold and brown, with touches of blue and green. Although they are not categorised as spa cabins, they provide an air of exclusivity anyone who enjoys going to the gym and spa as they are situated right above these facilities and next to a lift. They are also close the panoramic Crow's Nest lounge and bar.

During the refit all of the existing cabins were refreshed with new carpets, curtains and 32-inch or 42-inch flat-screen TVs.

Standard amenities in all cabins include daily steward service and evening turndown, TV, radio, telephone, hair dryer, refrigerator and safe, tea/coffee making facilities, bottle of mineral water on arrival, air conditioning, picture window or portholes (outside cabins) or a large mirror (which helps to create a feeling of space in inside cabins), vanity/writing desk and chair, wardrobe and drawer space. Bathrooms include soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and shower cap, replenished as needed. Extra benefits for suite guests include enhanced toiletries, bathrobe and slippers, Champagne and chocolates on arrival.

The following grades of cabin, which include all of Arcadia's suites, have a bath as well as a shower: B1, B2, B4, CA, CB CE, EA, EB, EC, ED, EF, LB, LC, LF, NB or NC. All other grades of cabin have a shower only.

Cabins are fitted with British three-pin electrical sockets and 220V/110V switchable razor sockets.

Interior: There are 124 inside cabins measuring 157 square feet, and 38 measuring 205 square feet. The new single inside cabins on the Sun Deck measure a generous 189 square feet. Cabins for double occupancy can be made up as twins or have a queen-size bed, and this set up applies throughout all cabin categories. All inside cabins have a large mirror and bathrooms have a shower.

Oceanview: Outside cabins range from 130 square feet (singles) to 181 square feet and they feature a window or portholes. Bathrooms have a shower, or shower over bath.

Balcony: Arcadia's deluxe balcony cabins measure 246 to 254 square feet, including the balcony. There is a separate sitting area with a two-seater sofa, chair and table. Floor-to-ceiling windows open out onto a balcony with two recliner chairs and a table. A nice touch is an atlas and pair of binoculars for use during the cruise.

Minisuite: These cabins measure 368 to 384 square feet, including the balcony. Bathrooms have a full-size whirlpool bath, separate shower and two sinks. Additional cabin amenities include a DVD player, coffee maker, bathrobes and slippers, magazine selection, atlas, binoculars, ironing board and trouser press. Minisuite guests also get a 'premier toiletries pack ' (larger bottles of shampoo, conditioner and lotion, bath and shower gel, White Company soap, vanity kit, mending kit and shoe shine mitt). Other extras include flowers, Champagne and chocolates on arrival, fruit basket and daily canapes.

Suite: The vessel's suites measure 449 to 753 square feet, including the balcony. In addition to the same extras as minisuites, they also come with a stereo player, newspapers and two loungers on the balcony, as well as a pair of chairs. All suites include butler service, but P&O makes a point of saying this is optional, possibly because many British passengers don't embrace the butler concept in the same way as other nationalities.