Just got back from an 8 night NYE cruise to Vanuatu and NC.
The first of many disappointments was they cancelled a day trip to Port Villa due to a recent earthquake, rather than dock at another port on one of the many Islands unaffected in the area they just added an extra day at sea which was really lazy of P&O. So we ended up spending 5 days at sea and only 2 day trips. I wouldn't have ...
If you’re a first time cruiser, or a seasoned one (like us), do not travel with P&O. You will be extremely disappointed.
It started on day one when our luggage lock was broken on embarkation. Customer service was dismissive (just claim it on your insurance).
We walked into our bathroom to find the toilet full of sewerage water. (This was rectified promptly thank goodness)
The price of ...
If you have never cruised before this is a good start point because it only gets better from here. On the ship as I write this review, thr cabin is nice, bathroom disgusting with mold throughout . The room stewards are always great considering what they have to work with.
The Pantry food is way worse then what I got while in the army. If you like to eat slop worse then you can get in prison ...
This was our first cruise so we went with an open mind. I have friends and family that cruise a lot so I was keen to try it out. I loved the idea of "pay before you stay and pay no more once you get on board". (insert Homer Simpson DOH!). We churned through about 2.5K in 7 days including shore excursions and spending on the islands. The majority of this was at the spa on the very first day. It was ...
With the announcement that the P&O brand will be rolled into Carnival, it was pretty clear that the company won’t be investing much in P&O; and this cruise clearly confirmed that. Just to be clear it’s not like we didn’t have an appropriate level of expectation, we’ve cruised on Pacific Encounter before and then I said it sat uncomfortably between Carnival and Princess – well they have fixed that ...
I did a 6 day cruise from Brisbane to Cairns. Best part of this trip was getting off in Cairns and Airlie Beach and our balcony where we could get fresh air. Our cabin and hallway outside stunk of sewer. The crew sprayed air freshener several times a day to mask the smell.
The Oasis deck was noisy with screaming kids from the play centre above and intoxicating fumes from the dedicated smoking ...
We were in Ocean View room, technically not quite correct. The lifeboats are on level 8, so all you can see is the inside of a lifeboat, except for the few hours the tenders are used for the visit to Airlie Beach. There were also stains all over the carpet, looked like the previous cruise was a murder mystery cruise, and the murder has taken place in our room.
The pantry, half of it was closed ...
this was our second time on pacific explorer, our first cruise onboard was our very first cruise ever, so now with this being our 5th cruise we were a bit more cluey as how it all worked. we loved our time onboard,we booked a mini suite (a massive upgrade from the interior cabin we had on our previous cruise). our cabin was beautiful, we were so happy with it , the ambience of the ship is ...
Embarkation and disembarkation very easy.
Travelled with our son and daughter in law from the UK.
Just a short break away to show them something different and have quality time together.
They had booked to do the Barrier Reef Day Snorkel trip. This was cancelled for reasons unexplained, so they ended up with a day trip to Whitehaven Beach.
They enjoyed this but I was disappointed they ...
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed our cruise! All the crew were fantastic with special mention to Raul and Jun from the Waterfront restaurant. Our cabin stewards Danita and Kashi did a wonderful job of looking after our room. We only ate at the included restaurants and the quality was exceptional! Definitely don't need to pay for the other restaurants. We loved the entertainment which was of a ...