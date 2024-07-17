Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Explorer

Very sub standard. We have cruised with 2 other lines in the last few years and found both much better. If you want complimentary tea/coffee you have to go all the way to the buffet on deck 14, none anywhere else, and why can't an evening meal end with an included hot drink? One specialty restaurant seemed to be rushing us out the door as 4 staff hovered round us for the last 15minutes despite the ...