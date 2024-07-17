"The Bed - I usually like a firm mattress but this one was hard to a ridiculous degree, we both had sore backs by the morning.Bathroom was tiny and hard not to splash water around the bathroom when showering...."Read More
this was our second time on pacific explorer, our first cruise onboard was our very first cruise ever, so now with this being our 5th cruise we were a bit more cluey as how it all worked. we loved our time onboard,we booked a mini suite (a massive upgrade from the interior cabin we had on our previous cruise). our cabin was beautiful, we were so happy with it , the ambience of the ship is ...
The design of this ship is wonderful. Lots of different areas to sit and relax, plenty of bars with excellent wait staff ready to bring you your favorite drink
Easy embarkation and just as easy disembarkation. The staff doing this job are just marvelous.
Waterfront restaurant was great, with great tasting food. The other two, Angelo's and Dragon Lady were a sad let down. Previous cruises ...
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed our cruise! All the crew were fantastic with special mention to Raul and Jun from the Waterfront restaurant. Our cabin stewards Danita and Kashi did a wonderful job of looking after our room. We only ate at the included restaurants and the quality was exceptional! Definitely don't need to pay for the other restaurants. We loved the entertainment which was of a ...
Had some reservations about the age of the ship and the fact it was going out of commission March 2025. Condition of public areas was fine considering recent refurbs over the years and staff were great. What was disappointing and cannot be forgiver was the obvious attempt to squeeze as much out of the food budget as as possible to maximise their profit before P&O is observed by RC. Dined 2 ...
This cruise started well - the embarkation was one of the smoothest I've ever experienced and the safety drill was great. But then the negatives began, like finding most of the bar seats taped off in the adult bar at the rear of the ship when we went for a drink.
The cabin was a balcony, and it was fine, but the cabin crew were unsmiling and perfunctory and remained so throughout the four ...
Staff were very friendly and helpful (except for one). Punctuality was on point.
Ship how ever was very worn down. Stains, rust, missing or loose parts.
Food was very simple and the food at the Pantry was not pleasant. The bacon might have been reheated from the day before or something as it was very glazed and felt like I was eating glass. Some of the breakfast options were what they had ...
Very sub standard. We have cruised with 2 other lines in the last few years and found both much better. If you want complimentary tea/coffee you have to go all the way to the buffet on deck 14, none anywhere else, and why can't an evening meal end with an included hot drink? One specialty restaurant seemed to be rushing us out the door as 4 staff hovered round us for the last 15minutes despite the ...
Very average cruise at best. Would not cruise P&O again. For that matter, maybe we're done with cruising altogether after 14-cruises with the way the industry is going.. the constant nickel & diming and ever-increasing push to get you to pay extra for so many things. But that's another story for another day. The food was not good. Waterfront was a bland and boring menu and about half of it you had ...
Staff were excellent and kept passengers engaged and busy during the entire cruise. Shows were not highly advertised, but all were of excellent content, quality and duration. All were well received. Dining was on the hole good, but some repetition obvious. Getting on and off at beginning and end of cruise was fuss free and very time efficient . Our cabin attendant was very attentive and helpful. ...
This ship is very tired and in need of deep maintenance, which is not going to happen as it is being taken out of service in March 2025. First view of the ship was a poorly presented, rusty vessel that did not look very inviting and instantly gave the wrong impression of what to expect. Interior was mostly OK but lots of areas need updating. We booked a suite that had creaking doors, loose sink ...