Entertainment & Activities

Theatre and Shows on Pacific Explorer

Currently there are a number of stage show productions showing in the Marquee Theatre aboard the Pacific Explorer - Let’s Misbehave, Seven and Rock of Ages. These shows have running for a number of years, and while they are great shows, new production would be appreciated and welcomed by repeat cruisers.

In the Black Circus theatre, two other shows are currently being performed. These do cost an additional $20 to attend.

Purple Rabbit

Described as a cross between a magic and burlesque show, the 18+ Purple Rabbit show debuted on the first passenger cruise. There were mixed review from boring to racy and fun and exciting. Time will tell if passengers will warm up to the show and be willing to fork out $20 to watch.

Hans The German

Hilarious, full of glitter and spunk, and just a little naughty, Hans captivated and delighted audiences abord the ship. Many loved the show so much, they went to both shows, Be prepared for some audience participation - over 18’s only. This show also incurred a $20 entry fee.

Daily Things to Do on Pacific Explorer

There are dozens of daily activities to take part in aboard Pacific Explorer. The usual trivia, bingo (addition cost), dance classes, karaoke and more. Every day, each passenger receives the next day’s newsletter their cabin, listing all the daily activities, theme nights, port info (if there’s a port day) dining times and other useful information.

For thrill seekers, the Edge adventure park offers passengers the chance to take part in outdoor activities including the flying fox, walk the plank and the titanic experience. These are all an additional charge.

Nightlife on Pacific Explorer

Don’t expect to tuck in early, there’s entertainment galore at night. From late night comedy shows, karaoke, bands and nightclub, the atmosphere is fun and lively. There is also a mid-sized casino on board with both tables and poker (slot) machines.

Pacific Explorer Bars and Lounges

There are numerous bars with a great selection of drinks and cocktails to chose from. There are a number of drink packages, however only non-alcohol packages are available on short cruises. Packages start from $10 per day.

Our Picks of the Best Bars on Pacific Explorer

For the Best Cocktails: The Bonded Store is a gorgeous speak-easy style bar with an extensive cocktail menu. The cocktails are made with such theatre, enticing and entertaining cruisers with the interesting creations. Ask for the Berry Cheesecake or Smoked Negroni.

The ambience is just beautiful, with 1920s touches. The bar tenders are knowledgeable (ask for Julius) and take great care in creating delicious libations. Don't miss the 'secret' entry!

For a Chilled Vibe: Head to The Blue Room, where you'll also be able to indulge in your favourite drink -- but with a side of live music (at certain times of the night). The low lighting and plush furnishings provide a great place to escape for a while. After hours, it really come alive as the ship's nightclub where the live musicians are replaced by a high-energy DJ. Prepare to dance the night away!

For the Best Views: Sky Bar located on the highest deck is a fabulous place to order a drink and view the ship from this premium location. It can get windy, so bring a hat and scarf on cooler days. It's our favourite spot to enjoy a sailaway.

For Live Music: Explorer Hotel is full of life and a had a great pub atmosphere. Grab a drink, listen to some live music and then hit the dance floor for a boogie. On some nights, you can even take part in Karaoke. Always lots of fun.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Pacific Explorer

There are two large pools on the main pool deck and two hot tubs. In addition, there are two smaller pools in the adult’s only Sanctuary and Oasis. The Oasis also features two hot tubs and a dedicated bar.

Waterslides on Pacific Explorer

Younger cruisers love the two waterslides -- as do the young at heart. The two slides are a little different (one is a disco slide) and aren't terribly scary. I was assured the water was heated but it felt pretty cold to me!

Sundecks on Pacific Explorer Cruise Ship

It’s not hard to find a place to lounge on board as there are many areas available and many sun loungers to relax on the decks. There is a smokers' section on deck 12 starboard, so avoid grabbing a spot there is you're sensitive to the smell.

A favourite spot on board if you're seeking total relaxation, is in the Oasis adults' only area. Grab a cocktail and enjoy the wake view.

Services and Wi-Fi on Pacific Explorer

P&O have designed an App to use without internet on board which allows passengers to see the daily activities, book restaurants, check your balance and chat with other passengers. It did seem to be a bit hit and miss, worked for some but not for others. The Wi-Fi was genrally good, but again, many passengers were frustrated with the speed and being ‘kicked off’ and having to continually log on.