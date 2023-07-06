What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Pacific Encounter

Cabins across all categories include a fridge (mini bar items can be ordered from room service), desk with a chair, twin bedside tables with lamps and USB ports, an wardrobe with a safe and a TV, plus air conditioning with personal controls. Multiple Australian power points and USB sockets are available across all room categories and there is underbed storage for luggage. Overall, the cabins onboard Pacific Encounter are compact. If you’re not sure whether you can all fit comfortably in a certain room category, it’s worth upgrading if you can afford it.

There's not much between the interior, ocean view and balcony cabins when it comes to size – a bonus for those sailing on a tight budget. If you want a sofa to sit on and/or a sofa bed, you’ll need to upgrade to a mini-suite or a suite.

Accessible cabins are available for guests with mobility issues, and accommodations can be made for guests who are blind or have low vision, or those who are deaf or have low hearing. Passengers who have needs around accessibility should discuss their requirements with P&O Cruises when booking.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Pacific Encounter

Suites and balcony cabins offer slightly more space, starting at 16 sqm plus an added extra 4 sqm in a standard balcony cabin. The balcony and suite rooms along the sides of the ship on decks 9 and 10 have no overhead cover, shade or privacy from the cabins above so choose your deck and location wisely if you’re booking a balcony room.

Mini-suites offer 21 sqm of space and come with a queen or twin bed option. The sofa bed can be made up to turn these rooms into a triple or quad configuration. You also get more storage space with a walk-in wardrobe plus an additional TV for the lounge area. The big bonus with the top category mini suites is they include access to the Byron Beach Club, a private retreat with a pool and bar (drinks are chargeable), spas and sun lounges. Other benefits include branded Byron Beach Club flip flops to take home, a private daily breakfast at Angelos, priority tender access and a curated selection of turndown snacks. One potential downside with the mini-suites is the bathroom which is larger but has a shower over bath combination that could be a problem for guests with limited mobilility.

Suites get the same inclusions as the mini-suites and are larger, ranging from 28 sqm to 60 sqm. Additional benefits include complimentary bottled water and laundry service, an in-room coffee machine, priority dining and show reservations. The five and eight berth family suites are also a particular standout, offering multiple room configurations plus the bonus of a separate bedroom in an eight berth suite. All the suite category perks including access to the Byron Beach Club apply as guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy the pool and other facilities.

Cabin Bathrooms on Pacific Encounter

Like the cabins, the bathrooms are on the compact side with small shower cubicles featuring the dreaded clinging shower curtain. Wall-mounted dispensers hold shampoo and shower gel and there is also a storage nook for a razor or bar of (BYO) soap. Mini-suites have a bathtub/shower combo and suites offer a larger bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub.

Cabins to Avoid on Pacific Encounter

Cabins to avoid are standard on most cruise ships such as near crew areas, above or below nightclubs, those under the pool area and restaurants, near any lift areas and in general high passenger foot traffic zones. Balcony cabins on Pacific Encounter along the sides of the ship on decks 9 and 10 have no cover overhead and therefore no shade. A plus for sun lovers but not for those who prefer to sit in the shade. People in cabins on higher decks can also see you when they look over their balcony. Aft cabins are more spacious but also experience vibration from the engines which could be a problem for some passengers. Alternatively, check out our favourite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

Budget: Ocean view cabins offer the best bang for buck with little to no room size difference from a balcony. For Families: Look at interconnecting balcony rooms for space and comfort for all, with the grown ups in one room and space for up to 4 kids in the adjacent room.

Splash: A mini-suite with Bryon Beach Club access gives you all the perks of the club at a more affordable price tag than a suite.