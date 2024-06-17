"Internet issues on the first day required long queues as so many people were having issues and then it expired the day before disembarkation (It was fixed by the service desk, but!The Pantry has hand washing stations and on the first two or three days they had staff enforcing the hand washing, after that most people ignored the hand wash and the sanitisers (We did not ignore)...."Read More
Terror666
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 51 P&O Australia Pacific Adventure Cruise Reviews
Overall it was a great cruise. I suppose you get what you pay for and this time we decided to upgrade to a suite on deck 10 with Byron Beach access and the perks it comes with. Our cabin crew (Muid and Erwin) where fantastic. Always polite,friendly and willing to help with any requests. Being a 6 night cruise we manged to experience all the dining options and were most impressed with Trattoria. ...
Embarkation at White Bay was a nightmare, partially due to other passengers not sticking to their check-in time or jumping the queue. I had to queue standing for a solid two hours. That's not a good start if you have back problems. At first the queue did not move at all for at least half an hour, and I suspect that border security had gone to lunch. It finally proceeded at a snail's pace to the ...
Everything on this cruise costs extra and after while it starts to feels like greed.
Room:
We thought we would treat ourselves and book a mini suite which ended up just being a regular room with a small sitting room and a bathtub.
Food:
Oh pleeeeze the food was extremely hit and miss even in the restaurants and if you want anything decent you have to pay for it. They don't even have ...
I had low expectations about this cruise after reading some of the reviews about it, but to my surprise, this cruise exceeded my expectations in every way possible.
The boarding process was easy, and took us less than 15 minutes from when we entered the terminal to when we were walking down the gangway. From the moment we stepped onboard, the crew were so energetic and happy to welcome us ...
First time on Pacific Adventure and have had a lovely time overall. Only three stars for food and drinks being pretty average in complementary restaurants, would give four stars to Luke’s Bar and Grill, we had two lovely meals there.
The staff overall are wonderful and will do anything to help make your stay better. We booked a Mini Suite which I’m very glad we did, a little larger and worth ...
We enjoyed our cruise. Staff were all fantastic. Food in “the pantry” was only just ok but the three restaurants were good. This is only our serving cruise — first was with Cunard.
It is important to have realistic expectations — Cunard is high end. Think P & O was good value for money.
We purchased the drinks package — was cost effective for us. The P @ O app was also very useful. Wifi ...
We weren’t sure what to expect after not having cruised since 2019 on RCI Ovation. However, I will say that this was an excellent cruise.
From our cabin, to the crew, to the entertainment, we were very happy!
Maybe some of the food was hit and miss, but there was a big variety and availability both free and for a fee.
The entertainment crew and the activities that were run were so much ...
Im going to break it into 3 sections, 'unacceptable', 'cons', and 'pros'.
UNACCEPTABLE
I was shocked to find that water you have to pay for! Each room has bottled water they charge at $5! The tap water was told to us by staff its "undrinkable" and that if we need water we should go to the other end of the ship to drink from the municipal eating area.
You have to pay for laundry! Each ...
This was my first ever cruise chosen to celebrate my 60th birthday. I have never been tempted to go on a cruise before and I was unsure how much I'd like it, but I felt like doing something different. Sadly this also coincided with school holidays, so this meant some areas and activities were off limits for us oldies - by our choice of course. My partner has cruised twice before, once with teenage ...
Firstly this was the 4th Cruise we have taken with P&O over a 10 year period and have also sailed with RCL and Princess over the same period of time.For us a Cruise is more about the destination and dates that suit us not about specific Lines.
We have on all P&O Cruises had an amazing time,this was to specifically Cruise to the Barrier Reef and it did not disappoint.Service from staff was ...