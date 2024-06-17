Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Pacific Adventure

We weren’t sure what to expect after not having cruised since 2019 on RCI Ovation. However, I will say that this was an excellent cruise. From our cabin, to the crew, to the entertainment, we were very happy! Maybe some of the food was hit and miss, but there was a big variety and availability both free and for a fee. The entertainment crew and the activities that were run were so much ...