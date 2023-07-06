What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Pacific Adventure

All cabins have a fridge (mini bar items can be ordered from room service), a desk with a chair, twin bedside tables, a wardrobe with a safe and a TV, and personal air conditioning controls. In each room category, there is a double Australian power outlet. Luggage storage is available under the bed.

The interior, ocean view and balcony cabins are a similar size but only the suites and mini-suites come with a sofa and/or sofa bed. Standard cabins tend to be fairly compact so it’s worth upgrading to a larger cabin category if you’re travelling with more than two people.

Accessible cabins are available for guests with mobility issues, and accommodations can be made for guests who are blind or have low vision, or those who are deaf or have low hearing. Passengers who have needs around accessibility should discuss their requirements with P&O Cruises when booking.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Pacific Adventure

Suites and balcony cabins offer slightly more space than lower room categories, starting at 16 sqm plus an added extra 4 sqm in a standard balcony cabin. The balcony and suite rooms along the sides of the ship on decks 9 and 10 have limited or no overhead cover, shade or privacy from the cabins above so choose your deck and location wisely if you’re booking a balcony room.

Mini-suites offer 21 sqm of space and come with a queen or twin bed option. The sofa bed can be made up to turn these rooms into a triple or quad configuration. You also get more storage space with a walk-in wardrobe plus an additional TV for the lounge area. Top category mini suites also include access to the Byron Beach Club, a private retreat with a pool and bar (drinks are chargeable), spas and sun lounges. Other benefits include branded Byron Beach Club flip flops to take home, a private daily breakfast at Angelo’s, priority tender access, and daily turndown snacks.

Suites get the same inclusions as the top mini-suites and are larger, ranging from 28 sqm to 60 sqm. The balcony has plenty of space to move around, even with the dining table for four and two sun loungers that are included with this room category. Additional benefits include two bottles of complimentary water and a few softdrinks, laundry service, an in-room Nespresso coffee machine, and priority dining and show reservations. The five and eight berth family suites are a particular standout, offering multiple room configurations plus the bonus of a separate bedroom in the eight berth suite.

Cabin Bathrooms on Pacific Adventure

Bathrooms in most cabin categories have a shower cubicle with a shower curtain. Shampoo and shower gel are stored in wall-mounted dispensers, and there is a place to store a razor or a bar of soap (soap is not provided so you will need to bring this with you). The bathtub and shower in the mini-suites are combined, while the bathtub and shower in the suites are separate. The suite bathrooms are very spacious and come with a deep spa bath that’s big enough for two.

Note: The shower over bath combination in the mini-suite bathrooms could be a problem for guests with limited mobility

Cabins to Avoid on Pacific Adventure

Cabins to avoid are standard on most cruise ships such as near crew areas, above or below nightclubs, those under the pool area and restaurants, near any lift areas and in general high passenger foot traffic zones. There is a lack of privacy and shade in the balcony cabins along the sides of the ship on decks 9 and 10 as these have limited or no cover overhead. A plus for sun lovers but not for those who prefer to sit in the shade. People in cabins on higher decks can also see you when they look over their balcony. Alternatively, check out our favourite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

Budget: Inside and oceanview cabins are around the same size as a balcony. Book one of these cheaper cabins and make the most of the ship’s appealing public areas.

For Families: The 8 berth family suite onboard Pacific Adventure has two bedrooms and includes access to the Byron Beach Club plus free laundry and loads of other benefits.

Splash: Suites on Pacific Adventure are large and come with a spacious bathroom and a fold out couch that can be separated from the main sleeping area with a privacy curtain, a bonus for those sharing a room. Bryon Beach Club access is also included, making a suite excellent value for families.