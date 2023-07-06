Pacific Adventure has two feature performance spaces, the main Marquee theatre at the bow and Black Circus at the stern. Not all shows in the Black Circus theatre are chargeable but you’ll need to pay for Blanc de Blanc. This Parisian-inspired show incorporates, burlesque, comedy and circus routines and has an 18+ age limit. Shows in the main theatre are popular so arrive early to get a good seat.
Tip: Sight lines at Black Circus can be patchy. If you’ve paid for tickets to a show, get there when the doors open for a seat with an unobstructed view or splurge on the VIP package for two which includes a bottle of Champagne and front row seats.
You'll find plenty to keep you entertained with the likes of bingo and trivia, dance classes, and meditation sessions available on a regular basis. Live music kicks off around the ship at multiple venues from the early evening and continues late into the night. Craft classes and dance lessons that tie into the day’s signature event like the Gatsby party are also on offer. Table tennis, volleyball, three-on-three basketball, half-court tennis, quoits, and hosted games are available during each sailing. Complimentary spa-related events like Ladies’ Pamper Parties can be fun, although they often double as a sales opportunity. Each evening, the Good Times daily program is left in your room. Alternatively, you can view the program using the free P&O Cruises app.
Besides the main bars, where there is a revolving range of shows, contests or singers entertaining the crowd, there is live entertainment most days on the stage in the Atrium, starting in the late afternoon. The musicians kick it up a notch as the night goes on, with livelier set lists that lend themselves to hitting the dance floor. The Altitude Nightclub is the place to be if you like to party and stay up (very) late as it doesn’t kick off until after 11pm. The casino has slot machines and gaming tables but the latter were not a big drawcard on our sailing.
The bars and lounges onboard Pacific Adventure are many and varied, ensuring there‘s a drinking spot to suit everyone. You’ll find several bars in the Atrium foyer on Deck 5 but the biggest concentration of bars can be found on Deck 7. There are also multiple bars spread around the ship’s decks which are perfect for sunset drinks or sailaway sippers if the weather is good.
For blues fans: Head to the sultry and sophisticated Blue Room early in the evening and tap your feet to an up tempo quartet or R’n’B duo with a jazzy vibe.
For sunny days: Byron Beach Club guests can make a day of it at their own private retreat with drinks delivered to their sun lounger and superb service from the friendly and attentive staff.
For late night fun: Head to the Altitude Nightclub at the very top of the ship which stays open until the early hours and has a DJ and a pumping party vibe.
For solo travellers: Luke's Bar, an elegant cocktail bar near the entrance to the Marquee theatre, draws a loyal crowd and is very small so it’s easy to strike up a conversation.
Byron Beach Club guests have their own pool and grown-ups can use the adults-only pool at the Oasis. Pacific Adventure has four pools, including a large main pool with a view of the big screen on the pool deck and a separate family pool with a sliding roof. There are plenty of hot tubs but the best ones are arguably those at the rear of the ship on Deck 16. Twin speed slides provide additional watery fun for young cruisers and plenty of not-so-young cruisers who know that zipping down a waterslide never gets old.
Tip: The "sunset hot tubs" located directly across from the Sunset Bar are perfect for sailaway cocktails in your swimmers.
You’ll find loads of sundecks on Pacific Adventure and an abundance of deck chairs spread across multiple levels. Deck 14 is part of the Oasis and an adults-only sundeck. Deck 15 has sun lounges plus a great view of the outdoor cinema screen. Deck 16 has an abundance of sun loungers, many with fabulous ocean views.
For a splurge: The Byron Beach Club has sun loungers that are shady, padded, and super comfy for an afternoon spent reading and watching the ocean.
The ship has a guest services desk, photo desk and LIFE studio for professional portraits, meeting rooms and a medical centre. The shopping area offers tax-free and duty-free prices on jewellery, watches, fragrance and cosmetics. Other stores have snacks available for purchase, plus toiletries, cruise-friendly clothing, sunglasses and souvenirs.
Decks 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 have self-service launderettes with coin-operated washing machines and dryers. A laundry service is also available for an extra charge.
Wi-Fi is available in cabins and throughout the ship for an extra charge for using your phone, tablet or laptop. Computers are set up for passengers in the atrium but most people use their own mobile phone, tablet or laptop. Three different Wi-Fi packages are available and must be purchased as a full cruise plan and not for a single day or individual days. The Wi-Fi isn’t fast enough for those wanting to work at sea but it’s fine for light use like checking social media.
The P&O Cruises app is free to use but it didn’t work particularly well on our cruise. Hopefully, this will be rectified for future sailings.
Pacific Adventure’s gym is located on deck 15 and has wraparound sea views and a large range of free weights, weight machines and cardio equipment including treadmills. The latter are popular with keen walkers and runners as there is no dedicated jogging or walking track on the ship’s top deck. There are free classes like stretch and meditation, plus chargeable classes like HIIT. Each morning a Walk a Mile guided fitness walk takes place on deck 7 (and up and down some stairs) for anyone after some fresh air and exercise.
Elemis at Sea on Deck 15 offers a variety of facials using high-end products from the Elemis brand, as well as massages, body wraps, waxing, lash enhancements, brow tinting and shaping, and treatments that are said to help slim down and detoxify the body. If you buy more than one treatment, discounts are available. For things like pedicures, manicures, acrylic nails, and the like, there is a separate area. A dedicated salon with views of the sea provides hairdressing services. Other medi-spa treatments like teeth whitening and dermal fillers can also be purchased.
Kids and their parents will find a lot to love onboard Pacific Adventure, with loads of entertainment for young and old and delicious dining that won’t break the bank. There are plenty of cabins large enough to accommodate multiple children, with a choice of configurations to suit you and your brood (and your budget).
On Australia and New Zealand sailings, children must be at least 6 months old. Other itineraries require children to be aged one or above. After-hours group babysitting is available for $5 per child for children aged 3 to 10. Pacific Adventure does not offer private babysitting.
Kids must be toilet trained and out of nappies in order to take part in water activities onboard. Age, weight, and size limits apply to waterslides and other activities like those available at the Edge Adventure Park.
Families have access to a fully supervised, complimentary kids' club program, run by qualified youth staff and separated into four age groups. Activities range from arts and crafts to video games and having fun in the club’s adjacent outdoor play areas. For some family bonding, family sports and craft activities are also organised by the youth staff.
The minimum age to attend the kids clubs is 2 years. Children do not have to be toilet trained but staff cannot change nappies. Parents of little ones who are not toilet trained must remain onboard and contactable at all times. Youth centre staff also cannot bottle-feed or administer medication.
Tip: Space in the kids club is capped which means not all families may be able to secure a spot for every session, especially on cruises with a lot of children onboard. Arriving as soon as the kids club opens will increase your child’s chance of attending.
Turtle Cove is designed for kids aged between two and five years. The daily program comprises arts and crafts (such as drawing and origami); inside and outdoor games, and free play with plenty of toys, as well as a couple of video consoles. Night-time entertainment usually involves supervised games, storytime, or a lie-down movie night at 8.30pm. Apart from swapping in different games and arts and crafts for others, the structure of the daily program stays the same.
The program for Shark Shack for ages six to nine years doesn’t differ much from Turtle Cove but this doesn’t stop the kids enjoying the dance parties at night, video game consoles to play, balloon stomping, bead-making and other arts and crafts activities.
Teens are divided into two groups and are allowed to sign themselves in and out of the kids club. HQ is for the younger group aged 10 to 13 years and includes scavenger hunts around the ship, listening to music, playing video or board games, and participating in activities on the sports deck. For older teens in HQ+, there’s a lounge plus video consoles and board games but most of them tend to meet here and then go and hang out around the ship.