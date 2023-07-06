Entertainment & Activities

Theatre and Shows on Pacific Adventure

Pacific Adventure has two feature performance spaces, the main Marquee theatre at the bow and Black Circus at the stern. Not all shows in the Black Circus theatre are chargeable but you’ll need to pay for Blanc de Blanc. This Parisian-inspired show incorporates, burlesque, comedy and circus routines and has an 18+ age limit. Shows in the main theatre are popular so arrive early to get a good seat.

Tip: Sight lines at Black Circus can be patchy. If you’ve paid for tickets to a show, get there when the doors open for a seat with an unobstructed view or splurge on the VIP package for two which includes a bottle of Champagne and front row seats.

Daily Things to Do on Pacific Adventure

You'll find plenty to keep you entertained with the likes of bingo and trivia, dance classes, and meditation sessions available on a regular basis. Live music kicks off around the ship at multiple venues from the early evening and continues late into the night. Craft classes and dance lessons that tie into the day’s signature event like the Gatsby party are also on offer. Table tennis, volleyball, three-on-three basketball, half-court tennis, quoits, and hosted games are available during each sailing. Complimentary spa-related events like Ladies’ Pamper Parties can be fun, although they often double as a sales opportunity. Each evening, the Good Times daily program is left in your room. Alternatively, you can view the program using the free P&O Cruises app.

Nightlife on Pacific Adventure

Besides the main bars, where there is a revolving range of shows, contests or singers entertaining the crowd, there is live entertainment most days on the stage in the Atrium, starting in the late afternoon. The musicians kick it up a notch as the night goes on, with livelier set lists that lend themselves to hitting the dance floor. The Altitude Nightclub is the place to be if you like to party and stay up (very) late as it doesn’t kick off until after 11pm. The casino has slot machines and gaming tables but the latter were not a big drawcard on our sailing.

Pacific Adventure Bars and Lounges

The bars and lounges onboard Pacific Adventure are many and varied, ensuring there‘s a drinking spot to suit everyone. You’ll find several bars in the Atrium foyer on Deck 5 but the biggest concentration of bars can be found on Deck 7. There are also multiple bars spread around the ship’s decks which are perfect for sunset drinks or sailaway sippers if the weather is good.

For blues fans: Head to the sultry and sophisticated Blue Room early in the evening and tap your feet to an up tempo quartet or R’n’B duo with a jazzy vibe.

For sunny days: Byron Beach Club guests can make a day of it at their own private retreat with drinks delivered to their sun lounger and superb service from the friendly and attentive staff.

For late night fun: Head to the Altitude Nightclub at the very top of the ship which stays open until the early hours and has a DJ and a pumping party vibe.

For solo travellers: Luke's Bar, an elegant cocktail bar near the entrance to the Marquee theatre, draws a loyal crowd and is very small so it’s easy to strike up a conversation.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Pacific Adventure

Byron Beach Club guests have their own pool and grown-ups can use the adults-only pool at the Oasis. Pacific Adventure has four pools, including a large main pool with a view of the big screen on the pool deck and a separate family pool with a sliding roof. There are plenty of hot tubs but the best ones are arguably those at the rear of the ship on Deck 16. Twin speed slides provide additional watery fun for young cruisers and plenty of not-so-young cruisers who know that zipping down a waterslide never gets old.

Tip: The "sunset hot tubs" located directly across from the Sunset Bar are perfect for sailaway cocktails in your swimmers.

Sundecks on Pacific Adventure

You’ll find loads of sundecks on Pacific Adventure and an abundance of deck chairs spread across multiple levels. Deck 14 is part of the Oasis and an adults-only sundeck. Deck 15 has sun lounges plus a great view of the outdoor cinema screen. Deck 16 has an abundance of sun loungers, many with fabulous ocean views.

For a splurge: The Byron Beach Club has sun loungers that are shady, padded, and super comfy for an afternoon spent reading and watching the ocean.

Services and Wi-Fi on Pacific Adventure

The ship has a guest services desk, photo desk and LIFE studio for professional portraits, meeting rooms and a medical centre. The shopping area offers tax-free and duty-free prices on jewellery, watches, fragrance and cosmetics. Other stores have snacks available for purchase, plus toiletries, cruise-friendly clothing, sunglasses and souvenirs.

Decks 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 have self-service launderettes with coin-operated washing machines and dryers. A laundry service is also available for an extra charge.

Wi-Fi is available in cabins and throughout the ship for an extra charge for using your phone, tablet or laptop. Computers are set up for passengers in the atrium but most people use their own mobile phone, tablet or laptop. Three different Wi-Fi packages are available and must be purchased as a full cruise plan and not for a single day or individual days. The Wi-Fi isn’t fast enough for those wanting to work at sea but it’s fine for light use like checking social media.

The P&O Cruises app is free to use but it didn’t work particularly well on our cruise. Hopefully, this will be rectified for future sailings.