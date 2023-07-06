Previously sailing as Golden Princess for Princess Cruises, Pacific Adventure has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation and features twin racer waterslides, a dedicated family pool, new dining venues, redesigned bars and public spaces, and the P&O Edge Adventure Park which offers nearly two dozen activities (at an extra cost) for the young and young-at-heart.

Pacific Adventure is virtually identical to Pacific Encounter, aside from its waterslides and the Edge which aren't being added to Encounter until March 2023. Entertainment is a fundamental part of this cruise experience, from the giant-screen movies on the pool deck to live shows, themed parties, ziplining and activities for children and adults. The activities staff expertly handle the daily routine of keeping everyone happy, with something to please every age group.

Suite and mini-suite guests can access the Byron Beach Club which features a private outdoor pool deck with whirlpool spas and upmarket seating plus other suite-only benefits. The many inclusions easily justify the modest price for the additional perks, although it’s worth noting the club pool area also welcomes families. A bonus for some passengers. For others, perhaps not so much.

Talented bands and musical duos are a hit with guests of all ages, and the 18+ Blanc de Blanc show is naughty but nice for a memorable night out. Staff throughout the ship work hard to please passengers and their good humour and enthusiasm add significantly to what is an already enjoyable cruise experience.

Pacific Adventure Deck Plan is a Hit With Families

Families in particular will love Pacific Adventure, especially the pool deck which has been refurbished and now includes a (large) family pool and two new water slides that let you race against the clock. You'll see plenty of adults zipping down the slides, challenging their kids or other family members to reach the bottom first.

Hint: It’s worth going down the slides at least once for the stellar view from the top of the tower which is the highest point on the ship.

Grown-ups can hang out at the Altitude Nightclub, a late-night party spot with a DJ that kicks off after 11pm. There is fun in the sun for all with a large main pool on Deck 14 and the popular child-free Oasis on Deck 12, in addition to the dedicated family pool.

The lobby area on Deck 5 is part of a multi-storey atrium with a wide staircase leading to the upper levels. This is where people come to socialise, relax, read, and play boardgames. There's also an area for musicians to set up and entertain passengers, with music flowing up through the ship.

The majority of the bars and other drinking venues can be found on Deck 7, along with the casino and several theatres, including Black Circus which hosts (for a fee) shows such as Blanc de Blanc.

Pacific Adventure Cabins Offer Plenty of Choice

P&O's cabins include the usual choices such as inside, oceanview and balcony, plus configurations suitable for families and groups. Quad-share cabins (some interconnecting) with one bunk bed, a single bed and a sofa bed and triple berth cabins with a single sofa bed and double bed make it possible to share a room and save money. Dedicated family rooms are available as a five berth or an eight berth option. The latter has two separate bedrooms, a spacious living area and a bathtub.

You can also book a Byron Beach Club room and live it up at the exclusive Byron Beach Club. With a private outdoor pool, whirlpool spas, luxe seating, and a dedicated bar, this is the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing day at sea and sparkling ocean views.

Tip: Unlike Pacific Encounter, the 5 berth family rooms onboard Pacific Adventure don't include access to the Byron Beach Club.

The renovation included a soft refurbishment of all cabins, with new carpet and soft furnishings and the addition of a double 3-point power socket as part of the ship’s transition to P&O Cruises.

You might prefer to avoid from the balcony cabins on decks 9 and 10 if you don't enjoy the sun. These have limited or no cover and therefore a lack of shade and privacy. If those staying in the cabins above look over their balcony, they can see passengers on the balconies below.

Pacific Adventure Food is Tasty and Affordable

You'll find plenty of appealing dining options to keep you (and your wallet) happy onboard Pacific Adventure. The Pantry's food court style outlets have replaced the traditional cruise ship buffet onboard Golden Princess. At the rear of The Pantry, Shell & Bones serves seafood and other dishes for a fee and is open for dinner. This space also provides an overflow seating area during the day when The Pantry gets busy.

The ship’s free "speciality restaurants" offer an enjoyable night out at no additional cost. Dragon Lady dishes up a variety of Asian cuisines while Angelo’s serves classic Italian dishes in impressively elegant surrounds for a four-star cruise ship restaurant. Those with access to the Byron Beach Club can dine at the latter each morning for breakfast, an exclusive experience only available to suite and mini-suite guests.

Inclusions on Pacific Adventure

Included with your cruise fare:

Cabin and daily cleaning and turndown service

Daily meals -- breakfast, lunch and dinner -- in The Waterfront, Dragon Lady and Angelo’s, and The Pantry (buffet)

Access to main pool deck, including the waterslides

Daily activities, including trivia, lawn bowls, table tennis

Entertainment -- stage shows in the main theatre, live music in various venues

Not included with your cruise fare:

Beverages, including soft drinks, cocktails, wine, beer, premium coffee and milkshakes

Spa and beverage gratuities

Specialty dining

Byron Beach Club (for non-Byron Beach Club guests)

Room service

Spa treatments

Use of the thermal spa

Group babysitting

Wi-Fi

Casino

Shore excursions

Some activities, including The Edge

Select stage shows such as Blanc de Blanc

Photos and artwork

P&O Australia's COVID Rules

Before embarking, P&O passengers are required to show proof of vaccination and undertake COVID testing. The company has instilled rigorous health protocols for passengers and crew. Passengers are encouraged to download the VeriFLY app and upload their vaccination certificates and fill out the health questionnaire. Passengers are also required to undertake a RAT within 24 hours or PCR test within 72 hours of embarkation. The results are to be recorded on the VeriFLY app. The system relies on the passenger to be honest as no other proof is required.

Masks are mandatory during check-in and embarkation and debarkation. Once aboard, masks are not required to be worn by passengers except in the theatres and when lining up to enter the restaurants. It is also recommended to wear masks where physical distancing is not practical.

During the entire cruise, all crew wore masks and there was constant sanitizing. At the entrance to The Pantry, passengers were asked to use the wash stations. Many hand sanitisers were readily available throughout the ship.