The Elephant nursery.
Photo Credit: Raycr
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

The magical river Chindwin-away from the tourist trail

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Zawgyi Pandaw

User Avatar
silverswimmer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Until 2016 cruises up the Chindwin were restricted to the rainy season when the depth of the river was sufficient. We did not fancy cruising in the rain so we were delighted when Pandaw announced they were putting the low draft Zawgyi Pandaw on for cruises in the dry season. We jumped at their offering for 2016/7 New Year cruise and were rewarded by 7 days of warm unbroken sunshine. Ours was an ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Myanmar from the Irrawaddy

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Zawgyi Pandaw

User Avatar
Raycr
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise as the itinerary looked very interesting. Could not have imagined just how interesting the cruise was in reality. Pandaw provided a luxury river cruise up the Irrawaddy taking in sites on both banks of the river, ending at Bagan (or Pagan). We had the services of a guide, provided by Pandaw who was knowledgeable, friendly and clearly known and liked in the villages we ...
Sail Date: March 2016

