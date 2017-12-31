Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews
1-2 of 2 Pandaw Tonle Pandaw Cruise Reviews

Great ship!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Tonle Pandaw

User Avatar
Upbirdman
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is a wonderful ship with an excellent staff. Classic wooden boat. There were only 30 passengers on our cruise. Cabins were very large and comfortable, although the beds may be too firm for some. Large luxurious bathrooms. Common rooms were very comfortable. Lounging on the upper deck was wonderful. There are lots of steep stairs so you must not have mobility problems. There was a nice mix of ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Incredible Service and Hospitality

Review for a Asia Cruise on Tonle Pandaw

User Avatar
xanerin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have cruised many times and even worked on cruises as a performer, so I really know what I like and dislike. The ship was beautifully clean and really looked the part. Rooms were large with lovely decor and well designed. Bathroom was great and loved the design of the shower doors - so practical. Dining room was beautiful and we had reserved private dining which was a real treat for my wife ...
Sail Date: December 2017

