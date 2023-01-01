"The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with.The room was a good size and the shower was bigger than your average cruise ship shower...."Read More
I dont`t do this often, but I did today! I would like to personally thank you, the entire crew of the Sabaidee Pandaw and everyone else involved for a wonderful and harmonious Christmas holiday. A great and very relaxing trip for me on the Mekong in Laos and Thailand came to end last week.
Everything was perfect! The overall structure of the trip including the pre- and post-program in ...
The Sabaidee anchors just upstream from Vientiane due to river conditions and you’re shuttled to the ship via a long boat. The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with.
Our upstream sailing had 18 passengers and 18 crew. I would estimate the average age to mid seventies with a split of 2/3 ...