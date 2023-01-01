Preparing for a Barbecue on a sandbank in the Mekong River
Photo Credit: CLa2611
Sunset over the Mekong
Photo Credit: valleybilles
Featured Review
Upper Mekong from Vientiane Laos to Chiang Khong Thailand
"The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with.The room was a good size and the shower was bigger than your average cruise ship shower...."
valleybilles avatar

valleybilles

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Vientiane/Laos to Chiang Khong/Thailand, Mekong River, Ship Pandaw Sabaidee, 22.12.2023-01.01.2024

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Sabaidee Pandaw

User Avatar
CLa2611
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I dont`t do this often, but I did today! I would like to personally thank you, the entire crew of the Sabaidee Pandaw and everyone else involved for a wonderful and harmonious Christmas holiday. A great and very relaxing trip for me on the Mekong in Laos and Thailand came to end last week. Everything was perfect! The overall structure of the trip including the pre- and post-program in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Upper Mekong from Vientiane Laos to Chiang Khong Thailand

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Sabaidee Pandaw

User Avatar
valleybilles
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Sabaidee anchors just upstream from Vientiane due to river conditions and you’re shuttled to the ship via a long boat. The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with. Our upstream sailing had 18 passengers and 18 crew. I would estimate the average age to mid seventies with a split of 2/3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

