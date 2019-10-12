I dont`t do this often, but I did today! I would like to personally thank you, the entire crew of the Sabaidee Pandaw and everyone else involved for a wonderful and harmonious Christmas holiday. A great and very relaxing trip for me on the Mekong in Laos and Thailand came to end last week.
Everything was perfect! The overall structure of the trip including the pre- and post-program in ...
I chose Laos as I like to travel off the beaten track and Laos, contrary to Thailand, is still relatively unspoilt. The cruise provided not only daily visits to far-away villages, elephant and bear sanctuaries and breathtaking waterfalls that allowed me to understand the country, but also very comfortable surroundings while cruising along this mythical river. The ship was very beautiful with ...
The Sabaidee anchors just upstream from Vientiane due to river conditions and you’re shuttled to the ship via a long boat. The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with.
Our upstream sailing had 18 passengers and 18 crew. I would estimate the average age to mid seventies with a split of 2/3 ...
A 14-day river cruise on the Ganges from Varanasi to Kolkata aboard a luxury shallow-bottomed river boat with fascinating daily excursions - if only!
We had signed up for an "adventurous expedition" and were to be prepared for the unexpected. So I guess we should not have been shocked when we arrived at the hotel in Varanasi with bags packed ready to go on board to be told there's been a ...
Pandaw is an excellent company and the Ganges has more to offer in the way of palaces, temples and ancient ruins than any other river in Asia. We knew that the ship would actually be run by an Indian management company but the standards were as good as other Pandaw cruises: a lovely boat, replica of the 19th century river boats of Asia, excellent Indian food, friendly and highly competent staff. ...
Third Pandaw cruise after Irrawaddy & Mekong & very disappointing but we were forewarned after many bad reviews. All 19 pax were return custom & we departed in KATHA PANDAW on one engine which precluded us transitting the Farraka lock 11 Dec so we transferred to the KALAW PANDAW 10 Dec to continue. The ship went aground on the afternoon of 14 Dec & remained stranded for 42 1/4 hrs until freed by a ...
As previous very happy Pandaw clients, when the opportunity arose to cruise the Ganges we jumped at it. Did not comparison shop or explore other options such was our faith in Pandaw. First mistake on our part.
After paying the balance of our not insignificant account, alarm bells started ringing when on 28/10 a message appeared advising that due to problems they were experiencing they would ...
We have been on eight Pandaw cruises so far and are trying to do a river cruise alternately with ocean cruises. Pandaw is pioneering cruises to places where no one else goes and that’s my kind of stuff: I‘m sick and tired of the run-of-the mill touristic „offerings“ that are the same with all operators on the same routes.
This is where Pandaw delivers, also in Vietnam.
The cruise starts at ...
We have travelled extensively on ocean and river over the last 20 years and have, with the exception of our October Pandaw India trip, always enjoyed our adventures. On two occasions plans went astray but we were adequately compensated. This is the first time I have voiced my dissatisfaction in a public forum and I have endeavoured to report the issues as accurately as possible.
We arrived in ...
We travelled to Kolkata on 10 October , looking forward to Pandaw’s inaugural 14 day cruise up the Ganges to Varanasi.
Late in the afternoon of 11 October ( the day before departure ) we were told that the cruise was not going to take place . We later found out that the stated reason , namely a closed lock at Farraka , had been known to Pandaw since 4 October ( at the latest ) . Pandaw ...