Fantastic cruise, crew, ship

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Pandaw II

bwedster
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Took the 7 night river cruise from Yangon to Bagon. I have taken many cruises on larger ships but this was our first river cruise and it was fantastic. The ship was very well done and the crew really tried and could not have been nicer or more helpful. The food was some of the best I've had. We almost cancelled because of the issues you read about in the paper and extremely glad we didn't. We ...
Sail Date: January 2018

This is a wonderful company to cruise with!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Pandaw II

CarolSWM
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Embarkation was so easy...no queues, just boarded and taken care of. The cabin is all in teak as is the ship. Nice toiletries. My only complaint is that the water pressure for the shower is not that strong. Plenty of hot water. Note: there is only one plug (European two pin round) so bring an adaptor if you have lots of things to recharge. The food was excellent and inventive. Do try the ...
Sail Date: December 2016

One of the best trips I've done

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Pandaw II

Ann Daly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very impressed by Pandaw's organisation, service and particularly the ship and crew. I did the 10 night Golden Land cruise from Mandalay to Yangon which was a good introduction to Myanmar and an insight into the culture and life along the river. Pandaw II is beautifully fitted out in wood and brass, the cabins are airconditioned and nothing is too much for the crew, if they could pick you up and ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Pandaw 2 Upstream from Yangon 600 Miles to Nwe Yein

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Pandaw II

silverswimmer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Comprehensive review Our first cruise on the Irrawaddy was on the Road to Mandalay in 1996 and in 2004 we joined a Pandaw expedition cruise from Bagan to Bhamo and enjoyed it so much we waited for Pandaw to start cruising from Yangon so we could complete the navigable part of the mighty Irrawaddy. The full Itinerary can be found here https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/irrawaddy/ and a ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Best Cruise Ever!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Pandaw II

dinog
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just did an exotic 7 days cruise on the Pandaw on the Chindwin River in North West Myanmar. It was absolutely incredible. It was a small beautiful river ship with 5 cabins, the staff was incredible and the food and presentation was 5 star. if you are looking for a small intimate and attentive cruise, this is it. We visited Nagaland, it was the first time that foreigners could visit this part of ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Some like it hot!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Pandaw II

phillips39
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We joined the Pandaw 11 for a 10 night Mandalay to Prome cruise following an 8 day land tour of Burma ( Myanmar) all put together by Trailfinders. We visited Yangon, Inle Lake and Kalaw , all absolutely beautiful with the latter two being considerably cooler than the unbearable heat we later endured for the entire cruise. Figures of 45 and 46 degrees C were the norm in the afternoon, just as we ...
Sail Date: March 2014

ItÂ´s not a cruise, itÂ´s an adventure for life.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Pandaw II

cikada
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise started with a busstransfer from Yangon to Prome where we boarded the Pandaw II. From the very first minute the crew took care of us in a wonderful way. We was served a drink, our shoes where cleaned and they took our bagage to our cabin. This high level of service was maintained during the whole cruise. As we was just 45 passengers the service was very personalized and the style ...
Sail Date: March 2012

