On the sun deck.
Orient Pandaw at Yandabo
1-3 of 3 Pandaw Orient Pandaw Cruise Reviews

The Road to Mandalay

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Orient Pandaw

celiakent
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

This 7-night cruise was part of a two-week visit to Myanmar, and a highlight of it. We boarded at Bagan, having spent a day among its 2000+ temples and pagodas, and sailed upriver to Mandalay, stopping off daily to visit villages, cottage industries, temples and pagodas. The ship is beautiful and small enough (we had 26 passengers) to feel like a family outing. The teak-lined cabins are ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Fascinating, Exceptional.....Superlatives

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Orient Pandaw

Bromley
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a 7 day trip from Mandalay to Bagan. Cabins: small but with quite generous storage. Beds were very comfortable. The bathroom was bigger than expected with a huge storage cupboard, and a large shower. Due to the room opening onto a promenade deck , curtains needed to be drawn for privacy, so could have been dark, but the lighting was very good. Food: This was exceptional. At ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Poor Value Short Cruise

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Orient Pandaw

Pear Tree
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We did a short 2 night cruise from Bagan to Mandalay. The ship can accommodate ca 60 passengers but there were only 5 couples on board (3 Brits, 1 Australian and 1 German). The fact that we all got on so well compensated for other disappointments. The ship is very well appointed, the staff are helpful and the cabins are fine for a couple of nights but are on the small side for any longer. The ...
Sail Date: November 2015

