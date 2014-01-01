This cruise was chosen as way to see the more rural side of Vietnam and Cambodia and did not disappoint. In fact it went way beyond our expectations. The itinerary is new with many small villages visited, often being transported by local tuk tuk, ox cart or horse cart.The excursions are varied and well run, with a lot of local content , including making pots, basket weaving, cooking pancakes and ...
I have never been on a cruise before but wanted to do a river cruise in Asia. I saw the other reviews about this ship and decided that I should give it a try. I was not disappointed! Everything about the cruise vastly exceeded my expectations: the room, the excursions, the guides, the food, and, most importantly, the staff.
I was expecting a smaller-sized room, but was pleasantly surprised ...
Quite a long coach trip to reach the boat, but a packed lunch was provided - which was adequate, there was also a short comfort break where you could buy snacks or souvenirs if you wished to. Embarkation was smooth and well prepared and the staff were very helpful. The cabin was excellent - all facilities as advertised, and plenty of room. Dining room could accommodate several different sized ...
Our Mekong cruise with Pandaw exceeded our expectations. This ship was very comfortable, the food was very good and quite plentiful, the guides were knowledgeable and enthusiastic, and the staff was just superlative. I left my coat on the van that took us from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, and Pandaw tracked it down and sent it to me, with excellent communication. This would be a surprise from many ...
As we worked more than 30 years for international organizations, we have been frequent travelers all our life, but this travel was really a highlight.
This travel started at Ho Chi Minh city and ended at Siem Rep in Cambodia.
The entire cruise included daily shore excursions with small boat tours, great buses to reach other places, horses and cows carts,etc., and always excellent guides ...
I have recently returned from the Pandaw Cruises trip between Siem Reap in Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on the RV Mekong Pandaw.
It is impossible to highlight one particular service or event as they do it all so brilliantly.
From the roomy cabin on a limited passenger river boat to the fine dining and casual luxury, it is just magic.
All land tours during the cruise are escorted ...
We chose this cruise because we had been on 2 previous river Asian cruises with Pandaw and they are certainly the best for Asian river cruising. We were met at Mandalay and taken to our hotel for the previous night to embarking on the ship, well organised and good accommodation there. As usual they welcomed us on board the ship with their wide smiles and taken care of as far as our luggage and ...
Our expectations have been exceeded by far: the RV Mekong Pandaw is an absolute lovely and comfortable boat, ex- and interior fits perfect to Vietnam and Cambodia, without jeopardizing any comfort. The entire vessel has just been complete refitted, large rooms in teak wood, comfortable beds, all clean and tidy. If we understood correct, they have reduced the number of cabins (which other cruise ...
This cruise from near Ho Chi Minh City to Kampong Cham was part of the Viking Magnificent Mekong tour. By comparison with European cruise ships, Tonle Pandaw is a boutique experience. The cabins are well-designed and comfortable, with excellent storage. The dining room is a good size and the food overall was excellent. The sundeck is a delight, especially in the afternoons and evenings when a ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise. I preferred the relaxed atmosphere on the boat, there was no pressure to dress up and compete for seats at the captains table.
The food was excellent, varied and plentiful. We were provided with three meals a day and it was more than I needed but so delicious that I could not resist!
There was entertainment provided in the evenings, sometimes films and sometimes ...