Currently the only ship sailing on the Upper Mekong River and visiting the three countries of the Golden Triangle (Laos, Thailand and Myanmar (Burma)) and China, Laos Pandaw launched in November 2015. The ship is a 131-foot long barge that's been converted to a two-deck riverboat. Laos Pandaw can accommodate 20 passengers.

Each of the 10 staterooms is 180 square feet and finished in teak and brass. All have river views and chairs on a shared balcony. Beds can be converted from singles to a double bed. In-cabin features include an electric mini-safe, multi-configuration plugs, individual climate controls and generous closet and storage space. Each private bath has a shower and is equipped with a hair dryer. Passengers are welcomed with flowers and a gift. There is daily nightly turndown service. The ship offers 24-hour laundry service.

Onboard amenities include a sun deck, an open-air lounge and bar and a bistro-style dining room with outdoor seating and air-conditioned indoor seating. A local chef prepares personalized meals with lighter/leaner options. Water, coffee, tea, soft drinks, local beer, local spirits and juices are complimentary. Travelers can also order from an extensive wine list of premium wines. There is free WiFi onboard, but service can be spotty depending on the ship's location.

Passengers are welcomed with a cocktail reception and are sent off with a farewell party. Complimentary evening canapes are served on deck.

Excursions include museum visits and tours of local villages and architecture. All entry fees are covered and bottled water, private transportation and a private guide are provided. After excursions, passengers are treated to a cold towel service, a drink and a shoeshine.