Review for a Asia River Cruise on Kindat Pandaw

On October & November 2024 we Cruised up the Brahmaputra river for ten days and then the Lower and Upper Ganges for another 14 days. This was the trip of a lifetime. Maybe the best and most astounding feature of the trip is that we did not see another western tourist for the entire trip! We visited villages were everyone was so welcoming and so so thrilled to see us they wanted nothing ...