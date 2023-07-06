  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Kindat Pandaw Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
5 reviews
See all photos

Pandaw ceased operations in October 2021

Kindat Pandaw has two walk-around passenger decks with identical cabins of 170 square feet. All have twin beds, air-conditioning and French windows opening out to personal deck space with two wicker chairs. Cabins provide desks and safes, as well as bathrobes, hair dryers and slippers in the bathrooms. There is an onboard laundry and crew clean shoes after excursions.

Passengers spend their leisure time on the aft section of the covered upper deck, where they can take in the sights from teak loungers and wicker furniture. This deck also has a small covered deck forward.

Meals are served bistro-style outdoor or indoor on the upper deck, the former a pleasant alfresco experience affords backdrops such as passing vessels and sounds from nearby villages. Breakfast is buffet style but preceded by coffee, tea and light bites for early risers. Lunch is served either buffet style or standard sit-down, while dinners are four-course affairs. The line's produce is fresh, regional and seasonal.

Coffee, tea, soft drinks, beer and domestic spirits are complimentary and served at the bar/library on the upper deck. An open-bridge policy is in place.

Wi-Fi is slow due to the remote areas traveled, but some of the riverside towns have Internet shops.

Kindat Pandaw has two guides giving briefings at cocktail hour every night and accompanying all excursions, which are daily and free. Some local entertainment, such as folkloric dancing and puppet shows, also are offered. A therapist is onboard for massage treatments. Tipping is optional.

Overnights usually involve stopping at a riverbank and securing the ship with lines attached to stakes hammered into the sand. As on other ships, part of the gangway tends to be little more than a plank and sandbags, and the trip can be tough for those with disabilities. But plenty of willing crew hands always are there to assist. Most passengers see Pandaw as a world away from conventional cruising and take such measures in stride.

About

Passengers: 40
Launched: 2014

Find a cruise

Any Month
Kindat Pandaw Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful mix: luxury cruise and rural Myanmar

We almost certainly will return next year for another Pandaw experience. Children would not find this satisfactory. The clientele on all of our Pandaw cruises have been 'Senior' or close to it.Read More
Bern1143

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Wow; 100% Service

Every detail of this 7 night stay on Kindat Pandaw was first class. Both embarkation and disembarkation were seamless.Read More
Brenda Banbury

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Kindat Pandaw, Highlight of a Month Long Tour, A+

The remainder of my tour never came close to matching quality of service, dining, accommodations, & friendliness so naturally evident on the Kindat Pandaw. Thanks to everyone, especially Bo.Read More
LivPhilly

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Pandaw River Cruises Fleet
Mekong Pandaw
11 reviews
Orient Pandaw
3 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map